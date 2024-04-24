Learning a new language no longer requires you to make time for formal classes because there are now several language learning apps that you can tap. One of them is Babbel, and you can currently get a lifetime subscription to the online learning platform for only $150 from StackSocial. That’s $449 off its original price of $599, but we don’t know how much time is remaining before the offer expires. If you want to take advantage of the 74% discount, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Babbel lifetime subscription

A lifetime subscription to Babbel not only unlocks the possibility of learning one or two new languages, as the platform encompasses a total of 14 languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesia, Norwegian, Danish, and Russian. You’ll be learning your new language of choice with lessons that only take 10 minutes to 15 minutes each to complete, so unlike classes with a rigid schedule, you can learn at your own pace and at any time you’re free through Babbel. The lessons cover real-life topics, and they use speech recognition technology to help you master pronunciation. You’ll then test yourself through personalized review sessions that will help make sure that you retain all the information that’s being taught to you.

Babbel works on multiple platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, and your progress is synchronized across all of them. You can also download courses, lessons, and review materials so that you can keep learning even in situations when you have no access to a Wi-Fi network. You’ll master a new language in no time with the time-tested learning strategies of Babbel.

