 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Learn 14 languages: Get $449 off a lifetime subscription to Babbel

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person using the Babbel app on their smartphone.
Babbel

Learning a new language no longer requires you to make time for formal classes because there are now several language learning apps that you can tap. One of them is Babbel, and you can currently get a lifetime subscription to the online learning platform for only $150 from StackSocial. That’s $449 off its original price of $599, but we don’t know how much time is remaining before the offer expires. If you want to take advantage of the 74% discount, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Babbel lifetime subscription

A lifetime subscription to Babbel not only unlocks the possibility of learning one or two new languages, as the platform encompasses a total of 14 languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesia, Norwegian, Danish, and Russian. You’ll be learning your new language of choice with lessons that only take 10 minutes to 15 minutes each to complete, so unlike classes with a rigid schedule, you can learn at your own pace and at any time you’re free through Babbel. The lessons cover real-life topics, and they use speech recognition technology to help you master pronunciation. You’ll then test yourself through personalized review sessions that will help make sure that you retain all the information that’s being taught to you.

Babbel works on multiple platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, and your progress is synchronized across all of them. You can also download courses, lessons, and review materials so that you can keep learning even in situations when you have no access to a Wi-Fi network. You’ll master a new language in no time with the time-tested learning strategies of Babbel.

Related

Here’s your chance to kickstart your language learning journey, as StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to Babbel at 74% off. Instead of $599, you’ll only have to pay $150 for savings of $449. You’re going to have to be quick though, as there’s no telling when the bargain will get taken down. If you think you’ll be able to maximize a lifetime subscription to Babbel, then don’t think twice — proceed with the purchase right now so you can start learning a new language as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This iPad just got a rare discount — save $100 at Best Buy
Call of Duty: Mobile on the iPad (2022).

The standard Apple 10.9-inch iPad rarely sees a deep discount but that’s the case over at Best Buy at the moment. Normally priced at $449, you can buy one for just $349 for a limited time. A hefty saving of $100, this is one of the better iPad deals at the moment and worth checking out if you want a new tablet or you’re keen to buy someone a great gift. Here’s what the Apple 10.9-inch iPad has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple 10.9-inch iPad
The Apple 10.9-inch iPad is a pretty good tablet for anyone who wants something straightforward and useful. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support so it looks great with whatever you’re doing, whether you’re browsing the internet, watching videos, or playing a game. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU which is why the Apple 10.9-inch iPad easily joins the best iPads list for anyone seeking a great mid-range example. It’s easily capable of playing many games through Apple Arcade as well as being snappy when it comes to looking up YouTube videos and similar.

Read more
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s current flagship phone, and it’s also one of its most popular phones. It’s come storming out of the gate since its release and has skyrocketed to make our ranks of the best phones. Its popularity can make it difficult to find iPhone 15 deals, but there are some out there. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone 15 deals going on right now, and while most of them entail trading in a device for savings, trade-in value is very high and could land you a free iPhone 15 if you’re trading in the right device. We’ve got all of those details below, so read onward and start saving on a new Apple iPhone 15.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals

: Get up to $830 in savings when you trade in a similar device. Also included is 3 free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and 4 free months of Apple Arcade.
: Save up to $830 with device trade-in and inclusion of Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.
: Save up to $830 via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line on a qualifying plan and trade in an eligible device.
: Save up to $700 when you trade in an eligible device and commit to an AT&T Unlimited plan of more than $76 per month.

Read more
The 6 best tablets for reading in 2024
Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.

These days, the best tablets field is a wide and diverse one. There are options from Apple, a number of Android-based tablets, as well as all things Kindle which offer a slightly different experience than the other two. That’s why it’s important to think hard about the main reason behind why you want a new tablet. Buying a tablet for the sake of gaming, for instance, is very different to buying one of the best tablets for reading.

Below, we’ve picked out the best tablets for reading with a focus on all the elements that enhance your reading experience. We’ve also considered price range and budget so there’s a wide spectrum of choices below, each focused on making reading even more satisfying. In a world where it feels like you’ll never run out of something great to read, you want to enjoy some books with the most amount of comfort possible.

Read more