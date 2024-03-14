These Samsung phones are getting a big update this month

We all love getting a big software update on our phones, and if you bought a Samsung phone within the last year or so, you should have one coming your way very soon.

Last month, Samsung announced plans to release its One UI 6.1 update — which includes its new Galaxy AI features — to a variety of its 2023 smartphones. Samsung said the update was coming in March, but we’re close to halfway through the month, and there had been no update on One UI 6.1 since. Thankfully, it looks like the update is still on track for a timely release.

Samsung just published a new blog post on its Korean Samsung Newsroom website. In the post, Samsung reiterates that One UI 6.1 is still on track for release “from the end of this month.” Samsung doesn’t provide an exact release date, but it’s still good to have confirmation that the update hasn’t been delayed.

For a quick refresher, Samsung previously confirmed that One UI 6.1 is coming to all of the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra

The big draw to One UI 6.1 is that it will add Galaxy AI features to these devices — the same Galaxy AI features that debuted on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year.

Although not every Galaxy AI feature is a home run, there’s still a lot to look forward to. Samsung’s translation tools are quite cool, allowing you to translate and transcribe phone calls and in-person conversations in real time. There are also powerful photo-editing tools, enabling you to quickly remove shadows from a picture, delete unwanted objects, and more.

Although a firm release date would have been preferred, it’s reassuring that One UI 6.1 should still arrive soon. Samsung should have more to say in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled.

