Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?

Samsung has launched its latest range of smartphones, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the most advanced. The device boasts several impressive features, including an upgraded camera system with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50MP 5x telephoto lens. The smartphone’s display is 40% brighter than the one found in the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The new handset is also made of titanium for the first time.

Speaking of the display and design, does the Galaxy S24 Ultra keep the curved screen like previous models? That’s what we’re here to find out.

Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?

One of the most notable changes in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that it has a flat screen instead of a curved one. This is a departure from the previous Galaxy S models like the S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and S21 Ultra, which all had curved screens. Many Galaxy S fans have been waiting for a flat-screen option, and now it’s finally here.

Curved screens are typically touted by companies as being more immersive, but they can also be ergonomic nightmares. With a flat screen, the S24 Ultra delivers an impressive viewing experience without any of the curved screen hassles.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means the screen refreshes 120 times per second, creating a smoother and more responsive experience. The display is brighter than its predecessors, making it easier to use in bright sunlight. The screen is protected by a newer version of Gorilla Glass, which is more resistant to scratches and glare.

What about the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus?

Similarly, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus also have flat screens. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Galaxy S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in seven colors, including Titanium Orange and Titanium Gray, and is available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. All three new Galaxy S24 models include advanced Galaxy AI features, with tools like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, and more.

