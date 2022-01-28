Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 9 event: What to expect

Samsung has announced its first major event of the year, a February 9 Galaxy Unpacked event where the company plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 family, a series that would include its most “noteworthy” phone to date, as well as a selection of tablets. While the tablets haven’t been explicitly announced, the company has opened up pre-orders for an unnamed tablet, all but confirming their launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

Samsung is expected to be launching the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, its flagship phones for the coming year. The company is expected to debut these relatively minor refreshes over the S21 that feature similar designs, powerful internals, and slightly upgraded cameras. Sure, you get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 depending on where you are, but like most smartphones, if you have the recent model, you can probably keep what you have.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The more significant phone here is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. From reports, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a joint successor to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It is rumored to adopt the same flattened design as the Galaxy Note series, complete with an S Pen built-in. If true, this may well be one of Samsung’s more important launches. The company has worked on building a unique smartphone experience with the Not brand, and arguably it succeeded. Its foldables are nice and all, but they don’t quite scratch that itch for dedicated fans who wants the productivity and multitasking potential of a Note device. Samsung may be planning an S22 Ultra that’s a Note in all but name.

The specs of the phone are otherwise expected to be an upgrade over the S21 Ultra. They include a massive 6.8-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, and the same super 108-megapixel camera paired with a 12MP camera and two 10MP telephoto lenses.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Much like Apple, Samsung prides itself on its ecosystem. The company has worked hard at building out a line of products that can work with each other almost as well as Apple’s device do with each other, and the Galaxy Tab S8 is supposedly continuing that work.

Samsung is said to be launching three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are more successors to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. If you’ve seen those tablets, you know what you’re getting: Large, beautiful OLED screens with smooth displays, massive batteries, S Pen support, and more.

At the same time, the company is launching a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 Ultra is expected to be a massive 14-inch tablet that’s more akin to a detachable laptop than a tablet. A notch equipped with a dual set of front-facing cameras is said to be featured. And like the S22, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is powering all three devices.

Any surprises?

At this point, we aren’t really expecting any devices that haven’t already been rumored. Samsung always launches phones and tablets together, while laptops and foldables tend to come in separate Unpacked events later in the year. For foldables, we anticipate the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in August 2022. Aside from that, the only thing we may see during February Unpacked that hasn’t already been rumored may be some improvements to One UI 4 and perhaps word about Android 12L features for the tablets.

