Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know so far

Samsung is expected to launch the flagship Galaxy S22 in the next couple of weeks, and a tablet (or set of tablets) might be coming along for the ride. The Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to be Samsung’s follow-up to the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7, albeit likely delayed into 2022 as a result of supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with Samsung’s other premium products, leaks have come out from a mix of places detailing everything from specs, to the renders showing up the new looks, to estimated pricing. Samsung isn’t shaking up the formula too much from what we can tell, but it is making one big change — and we do mean big.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models

As with the Galaxy Tab S7 that was released in 2020, Samsung is expected to release multiple models of the Galaxy Tab S8. Where the Tab S7 had two models, the Tab S8 is said to be embracing the same scheme as the current line of Galaxy S phones. This means there’s to be a regular Tab S8, a slightly larger Tab S8 Plus, and a souped-up Tab S8 Ultra with all the bells and whistles you can think of.

Samsung’s S-tablets haven’t had a consistent stable of devices in a while, with the Tab S5 launching with only an “E” model, the Tab S6 having a “Lite” model, and the Tab S7 being the first to launch as a pair of devices. Adding an “Ultra” model to lure away would-be iPad Pro owners makes sense when one considers how Samsung’s other flagship phones are branded. Samsung’s already doing the whole “Fan Edition” thing, why not add the top-end one as well?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 design

Leaked Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus renders courtesy of OnLeaks show us a device that looks very similar to the Galaxy Tab S7. It’s an elegant design that worked, and Samsung’s likely keeping it for that reason. The bigger change here (no pun intended) is with the massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Tab S8 Ultra is expected to make a controversial choice with the adoption of the notch that became popular on mobile devices with the launch of the iPhone X. Well, it’s all but confirmed with Samsung accidentally leaking its own product before launch, as spotted by 91Mobiles much to everyone’s amusement.

The company previously dinged Apple over its use of the notch, instead focusing on its “Infinity” branded displays which had either cutouts or really small screen notches. With the S8 Ultra, Samsung appears to be going the Apple way and adopting the notch on a large screen device. If true, it wouldn’t be the first time Samsung mocked Apple for a controversial change it then adopted down the line. That’s become standard practice from eliminating headphones jacks on phones to ditching the charger in box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs

High-end specs are par for the course for Samsung’s S-Series, and the S8 tablets should be no different. Leaks from the reliable German site WinFuture serve to paint a picture of a highly capable set of tablets.

Leading the charge are the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. From reports, both are competent devices with an 11-inch model for the Tab S8 and a 12.7-inch display for the Tab S8 Plus. Both are to sport 2K OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage power it all.

Befitting of its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be a behemoth of a tablet. It is to be a 14.6-inch tablet with a 2960 x 1848 resolution paired with the now premium-standard 120Hz display. The same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the others is to power this one, but the RAM goes up to 16GB and the storage to 512GB. Samsung appears to be tackling both Surface Pro and iPad Pro users with this one, with an argument to be made that the larger screen could even extend this into a MacBook Air competitor if the size turns out to be accurate.

While cameras on tablets are rarely a draw, Samsung is putting the camera of the Tab S8 Ultra front and center with its notch. It supposedly has a pair of front-facing cameras — 12-megapixel main and 12MP ultrawide — presumably for improved video calls. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus simply have a singular front camera. All are equal in the rear, with a 13MP main and a 6MP ultrawide.

Other odds and ends from reports include battery capacity, with the Tab S8 Ultra again leading the pack with an 11,200 mAh capacity battery while the S8 and S8 Plus come with 8,000mAh and 10,090 mAh respectively. A 5G-enabled option is a given considering the chips being used, the S Pen makes its return, and Samsung’s said to be including Dolby Atmos-ready speakers as it habitually does.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price and availability

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S22. While the company has not announced an event yet, rumors place the first Unpacked event of 2022 on February 8. If true, this could mean a simultaneous launch for the Tab S8-series and the S22, with a February 22 street date. The company has already started updating its Unpacked website to hint at a 2022 event, making this more likely than not even if Samsung didn’t have an annual event like clockwork anyway.

As far as pricing goes, Samsung’s premium tablets have always commanded premium pricing, and the Tab S8 is likely to be no exception. For the base Tab S8, Samsung is reportedly setting the price floor at 680 euros or $775, with the Galaxy Tab S8+ starting at 1,040 euros or $1,190. The Tab S8 Ultra is the top of the pack and accordingly leads with a starting price of 1,140 euros, or $1,300.

