 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S24 just failed a critical durability test

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartphones tend to improve yearly, but their usefulness decreases if they break because of a fall. To see which smartphones are better than others in this regard, we can turn to companies like Allstate, which regularly tests the durability of new mobile devices, so we don’t have to.

The most recent Allstate drop tests have revealed concerning results for the newly released Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. Spoiler: They don’t perform as well as last year’s models.

Recommended Videos

As part of the Allstate Protection Plans tests, each of the Galaxy S24 phones was put through front and back drop tests to check for breakability. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S24 suffered nearly identical damage as the Galaxy S23 in both tests. The back-down test, which involved dropping the phone on a sidewalk from six feet, resulted in cracks across the top and the bottom of the phone’s back panel. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S24, like its predecessor, was completely non-functional after only one front-down drop.

Allstate Protection Plans | Samsung Galaxy S24 Breakability

The Galaxy S24 Plus, with a 6.7-inch, also did not pass Allstate’s tests. During the tests, the phone shattered on the front and back-down drops, rendering it unusable. This contrasts with the Galaxy S23 Plus from last year, which passed the tests. Interestingly, both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are made of materials similar to the Galaxy S23 models.

Related

The biggest concern is what happened to the flagship 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra during Allstate’s drop tests. Despite offering an upgraded cover material, new titanium frame, and flat-edge design, the Galaxy S24 shattered after one front- and back-down drop from six feet. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, by contrast, proved much more durable.

These test results are a bit concerning. However, Allstate’s solution is easy and obvious: Get a case. According to Jason Siciliano, the company’s vice president of marketing and global creative director:

“With smartphones being used more than ever before, multitasking and one-handed usage have become common, elevating the risk of accidental drops. Considering a new S24 Ultra starts at $1,299, protecting them with a case and screen protector is a wise choice.”

The good news? There are plenty of cases to choose from. Whether you want a Galaxy S24 case, Galaxy S24 Plus case, or Galaxy S24 Ultra case, your options are plenty.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I tested the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new camera, and it shocked me
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera modules.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When did camera zooms get so complicated? These days, we don’t just have a single number like 3x to deal with, but many other zoom levels,. we also need to understand optical zoom, hybrid zoom, periscope zoom, Space Zoom, and a whole lot more. Samsung has confused the issue again with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a 5x optical zoom and a 10x hybrid zoom, meaning it’s different from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Read more
Something odd is going on with the OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12's camera module.

OnePlus 12 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

OnePlus isn’t a brand you would associate with cutting-edge innovations. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when you are offering phones with top-tier hardware at an asking price that boosts buyer enthusiasm. The OnePlus 12, priced at $799, is no exception.

Read more
Here’s every AI feature you can use on the Samsung Galaxy S24
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.

Samsung kicked off its glitzy Unpacked launch event with the promise of Galaxy AI, and it delivered a whole bunch of surprises —the practical and meaningful kind, to be specific. The Galaxy S24 series came out swinging as the only non-Pixel phone to run Google's Gemini Nano model locally, opening the doors for a whole bunch of new AI-fueled features, some of which don't even need an internet connection to pull off their magic.

Yes, Samsung will charge money for some of these flashy AI features, but they really stand out with their own functional merits. What follows is a brief description of all the core AI-powered features that Samsung is serving on the Galaxy S24 series phones.
Circle to Search
Circle for Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more