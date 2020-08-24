2020 Republican National Convention Day 1: How to Watch

The 2020 Republican National Convention is kicking off tonight, albeit in an unusual way.

After the coronavirus outbreak caused both Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, to bow out as locations for a full-fledged convention, the event is moving forward in an almost entirely digital format — though parts of the event will still be held in Charlotte.

While official schedules for Tuesday and beyond have yet to be released, President Donald Trump will reportedly be featured every night, as will a plethora of conservative activists, authors, and politicians. Here’s what to know about the first day of the event.

When does the Republican convention take place?

The 2020 Republican National Convention will begin Monday, August 24, and end on Thursday, August 27. Each main program will run from 6 to 8 p.m PT.

How to watch the Republican convention

Since the 2020 Republican National Convention will be a mostly virtual event, viewers can catch the convention on C-SPAN, CBS, ABC, and NBC for those without cable. The GOP will also be streaming the events on to the RNC’s official Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Twitch. Viewers can also follow along on social media with the hashtag #RNC2020.

Where is the convention taking place?

While the 2020 RNC is now a mostly virtual event, several smaller events and speeches will take place in person. More than 300 Republican delegates will gather in-person at the Charlotte Convention Center on Monday to officially make Trump the 2020 Republican presidential candidate. It is unclear whether Trump will travel to Charlotte for the first night. A majority of the political speeches will take place in and around D.C., including Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at Fort McHenry.

Who are the speakers?

While Trump is expected to speak every night of the convention, several key Republican speakers are also expected to appear. Monday night will see the RNC formally nominate Trump as the 2020 Republican presidential candidate during a roll-call vote. Notable speakers will also include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Turning Point U.S.A. Founder Charlie Kirk, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Republican Candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Kim Klacik, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District Sean Parnell, Natalie Harp, a fundraiser for Trump and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, who will also appear.

In emphasizing the importance of the average American, several speakers will not be politicians, but rather “everyday Americans,” including Amy Johnson Ford, a nurse during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, Tanya Weinreis, a business owner and recipient of a Paycheck Protection Loan. Most controversial of all is the appearance of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made headlines in July when they wielded guns at protestors marching outside of their home.

Major themes of the RNC

The major theme of the 2020 RNC is “Honoring the Great American Story.” Within that motif, each day of the convention will have a different American theme tied to the week’s focus. Monday’s will be “Land of Promise.”

Editors' Recommendations