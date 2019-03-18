Digital Trends
Cars

Fisker plans sub-$40,000 electric SUV with 300 miles of range for 2021

Stephen Edelstein
By

Fisker SUVHot on the heels of the Tesla Model Y, Fisker Inc. unveiled an electric SUV. Fisker promised a base price of under $40,000, putting the unnamed vehicle in the same price range as the Tesla, which starts at $39,000. The Fisker SUV will launch in the second half of 2021 as one of three planned mass-market electric cars from the company.

Fisker only released an image of the front of the SUV. The design doesn’t appear to be as extravagant as Fisker’s EMotion luxury sedan, which was first glimpsed in 2016 and has yet to go into production. One quirk is the prominently placed radar unit, which sits behind glass front and center. Automakers usually try to hide this hardware, but Fisker wanted to show it off. On the inside, Fisker promises lots of space and tech, including a large head-up display.

The Fisker SUV will feature standard all-wheel drive, with one electric motor powering each axle. Fisker promises an 80-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack affording around 300 miles of range, but is keeping other details under wraps for now. Note that Fisker is also developing solid-state batteries as an alternative to lithium-ion chemistry, but those batteries will be reserved for the costlier EMotion. Fisker has said the Emotion, which is expected to sell for over $100,000, will have a range of more than 500 miles.

Fisker Inc. is the second car company started by Henrik Fisker. A prolific automotive designer whose credits include the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, He started out with a coachbuilding operation that put new bodywork on existing cars. That morphed into Fisker Automotive, which launched the curvaceous Karma plug-in hybrid luxury sedan in 2012. But then things went sideways.

The Karma was initially touted as a rival to the Tesla Model S, but only about 2,000 were built before Fisker Automotive went bankrupt (Henrik Fisker left the company prior to that). The remains of the company were bought by Chinese auto parts conglomerate Wanxiang in 2014, and reconstituted as Karma Automotive. The Fisker Karma eventually returned to production as the Karma Revero.

Meanwhile, Henrik Fisker joined VLF, helping to market a V8-engined version of the Fisker Karma called the Destino, and designing a Dodge Viper-based sports car called the Force 1. He then circled back to more eco-friendly cars, founding Fisker Inc. with plans to launch a lineup of electric vehicles.

Fisker plans to unveil a “drivable prototype” of its sub-$40,000 SUV later in 2019. The company plans to build the vehicle in the United States but hasn’t selected a location for a factory. Like Tesla, it also plans to sell cars directly to customers, rather than through a dealer network. That’s caused headaches for Tesla, while startups like Faraday Future and Lucid Motors have yet to even deliver any cars to customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 nissan rogue review feat
Product Review

The Nissan Rogue is smart, handsome, and practical. What’s not to love?

Year after year, Nissan’s Rogue compact crossover is a consistent best-seller, outpacing Honda’s CR-V, and even Toyota’s mighty RAV4. We looked for the reasons why people love the 2019 Nissan Rogue, and found them.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 Ford Edge ST
Cars

Ford to expand autonomous-car research in race to launch robo-taxi service

Ford is in a race with Waymo and GM Cruise to launch large-scale taxi and delivery services using autonomous vehicles. Already testing its technology in four U.S. cities, the automaker looks set to expand its program to a fifth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Chevrolet Corvette wheel
Cars

The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is so powerful it mangles its own body

Chevrolet has major changes in store for the eighth-generation Corvette. The coupe will arrive in 2019 with a mid-mounted engine. We won't see it at the Detroit auto show, but spy shots and rumors give us a good idea of what to expect.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Rapide E prototype
Cars

James Bond may ditch his V12 Aston Martin for electric power, report says

James Bond may take the wheel of an electric car in the next 007 movie, reports British newspaper The Sun. The car in question would be the Aston Martin Rapide E, the British automaker's first all-electric model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Karma Revero teaser
Cars

Karma Automotive continues clawing back from the brink with three new cars

Karma Automotive will bring three new cars to the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, including a long overdue redesigned version of its Revero plug-in hybrid and an all-electric concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nuros awesome robot delivery pods are tootling into texas a025 c013 0612s1
Cars

Nuro’s awesome robot delivery pods are tootling into Texas

Robo-delivery startup Nuro is taking its cool-looking autonomous delivery pods to Texas. The pods will deliver Kroger groceries to customers' doors in Houston following a successful pilot program in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
self-driving cars crash
Cars

Automakers are spending billions on self-driving technology people are afraid of

Automakers are spending billions of dollars on developing the technology that will power self-driving cars, but research shows consumers have no interest in giving up control. Will they ever recoup their investment?
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model Y rear
Cars

Sibling rivalry: The Tesla Model Y takes on the Tesla Model 3

Tesla expanded its lineup with a fourth car named Model Y. It's an electric crossover positioned as a more spacious alternative to the Model 3. The two cars share about 75 percent of their components, but they're aimed at different buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model Y official
Cars

Can electric cars be S3XY? Tesla says yes with the new Model Y crossover

Tesla introduced a crossover named Model Y at its design studio in Los Angeles. It's a more spacious alternative to the Model 3 it shares 75 percent of its parts with, and is a smaller sibling to the Model X.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo live
Cars

Adventurous and electric, Porsche’s second station wagon will arrive in 2020

The Mission E Cross Turismo concept Porsche unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Auto Show will morph into a production model tentatively named Taycan Cross Turismo. This 600-horsepower electric station wagon will arrive in showrooms by 2021.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Mustang mystery teaser
Cars

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?

Ford posted an enigmatic picture of a blue Mustang emblem on a black background right as Tesla prepared to introduce the Model Y. Is the Blue Oval teasing a hybrid Mustang, or is it previewing a Mustang-inspired, battery-powered crossover?
Posted By Ronan Glon
amazon kia ev charger sales program soul level 2 charging
Cars

Amazon and Kia team up to simplify EV home-charging station installs

Kia Motors announced a new program with Amazon for electric vehicles. Customers planning to purchase a new Kia EV or PHEV can check out recommended Level 2 240-volt home charging stations and arrange installation in their homes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
jonathan goodman polestar digital future 2 feat
Cars

Unrestrained by heritage, Polestar sets its sights on becoming a digital brand

With no heritage to worry about, Polestar is free to move full-speed ahead towards its goal of becoming a digital brand. All of the company's upcoming models will be electric, and they will inaugurate an Android-powered infotainment system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Audi Traffic Light System
Cars

Audi’s traffic light information system shows the challenges facing V2X tech

Audi’s traffic light information system is among the first commercial applications of potentially game-changing V2X tech. So how does it work in the real world? We spent a few days getting stuck at red lights to find out.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein