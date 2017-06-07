Fisker’s electric EMotion will cost $130,000, and will look pretty crazy

Why it matters to you With a claimed 400 miles of range, the Fisker EMotion could be a serious Tesla rival.

Henrik Fisker is nothing if not persistent. After leaving his namesake Fisker Automotive (which has since been resurrected as Karma Automotive), the car designer who helped shaped cars like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 started a second company to build another flashy luxury car.

The new Fisker Inc. announced plans to build an electric car called the EMotion last year, and now it’s revealing more details about the vehicle. Fisker previously said the EMotion would have a 400-mile range and 161-mph top speed, and now we know that capability will cost $129,000. Fisker said that is the price for cars with the “ultra large battery pack,” indicating that, like Tesla and Lucid Motors, it will offer multiple battery-pack sizes.

The first teaser images for the production model show that it is toned down a bit from the prototype Fisker unveiled last year. But with an unusual array of shapes in place of a traditional grille, unusual-looking headlights, and other details, the EMotion will likely still be a wild design.

With its long range and hefty price tag, the EMotion seems aimed directly at the Tesla Model S. Fisker will actually borrow a couple of things from the Tesla playbook, including a fast-charging system analogous to Tesla’s Superchargers. Called “UltraCharger,” Fisker says its system will add 100 miles of range in nine minutes. Like other fast-charging systems, though, the time for a full charge could be significantly longer.

Fisker will also adopt the Tesla model of selling cars directly to customers via its website, or through company-owned stores. Tesla has faced significant opposition from car dealers over its direct-sales model, because car dealers view it as a threat to their business. Many states also have franchise laws that prevent automakers from selling cars directly to customers.

The Fisker EMotion won’t go into production until 2019, but Fisker will start taking pre-orders June 31. Meanwhile, Karma Automotive, the former Fisker Automotive, is once again building the Fisker Karma, rechristened as the Revero. Karma shipped the first cars to customers last month.