Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla won't close its stores after all, but its sales model remains digital

Ronan Glon
By
Tesla Model 3
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Tesla has back-pedaled on its plans to close a vast majority of its stores worldwide in order to save money, and to lower the price of its cars accordingly. The California-based automaker published a blog post to explain it will keep more stores open than it initially planned, and it will make most of its cars a little bit more expensive to offset the cost of running a dealer network.

“Over the past two weeks we have been closely evaluating every single Tesla retail location, and we have decided to keep significantly more stores open than previously announced,” the company wrote on its official website. It will re-open some of the stores it closed in high-visibility locations, but they will be staffed with fewer employees. 10 percent of the stores it closed will remain that way; they were the locations that didn’t perform well, and would have closed even if Tesla didn’t shift its sales model to online-only. 20 percent of the stores that were set to close around the globe are under review, meaning the company will evaluate how well they do in the coming months before deciding whether to keep them open or shutter them.

In early March 2019, Tesla explained closing most of its stores allowed it to slash the price of its cars by about six percent. It will only close roughly half of the stores it planned to, so it will only reduce its prices by approximately three percent. The entry-level Model 3 will still be priced at $35,000, but the higher-spec versions and the bigger Model S and Model X will both cost more after March 18.

The company remains committed to its online-only sales model. Though some stores will keep a small inventory for buyers who want to drive away in a new Tesla immediately, a vast majority of the motorists who visit a Tesla showroom will be shown how to buy a car online by using either a smartphone or a tablet. Tesla pointed out 82 percent of Model 3 owners bought their car without taking a test drive, so it argued it doesn’t need to have demo cars in stock. However, buyers who want to try before they buy will be able to arrange a test drive through their nearest dealer.

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Jeep Renegade PHEV
Cars

Jeep’s smallest SUVs go the plug-in hybrid route for more efficient off-roading

The Jeep Renegade and Compass get plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Jeep claims this will not only improve gas mileage, but also make the pint-sized SUVs perform better off-road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mitsubishi Engelberg concept
Cars

Out of gas? Mitsubishi’s Engelberg Tourer concept can recharge with solar panels

The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept is a plug-in hybrid that comes with a set of solar panels for recharging its onboard battery pack. It can also serve as an emergency energy source during power outages.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero concept tire transforms into a propellor for flying cars

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Nissan IMQ concept
Cars

The Nissan IMQ concept can spawn a virtual passenger to keep you company

Nissan traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a concept car named IMQ. It's a high-tech hybrid with a Hot Wheels-like design, and clever driver-assistance features. It can also spawn a virtual passengers to keep motorists company.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota Supra GT4
Cars

This race-ready Toyota Supra concept is too cool not to go into production

Debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Toyota Supra GT4 concept previews a possible racing version of Toyota's resurrected Supra sports car. But Toyota hasn't committed to a production version yet.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda CX-30
Cars

Born a grown-up, Mazda’s elegant CX-30 crossover fills a narrow niche

Mazda traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce a crossover named CX-30 that slots between the CX-3 and the CX-5. The model fills a narrow niche created because consumers are increasingly ditching sedans for crossovers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata has a light show on its hood

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata goes in a bold new design direction, with LED streaks on its hood and sleeker bodywork all around. It starkly contrasts the current Sonata's conservative design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen ID Buggy
Cars

How Volkswagen plans to make the electric ID Buggy concept a reality

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy. The concept car is a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx, with an electric powertrain and state-of-the-art tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla v3 superchargers supercharging 1000 mph
Cars

Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers power a Model 3 at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour

Tesla introduced three developments for faster charging: No more power splitting at Superchargers, On-route Battery Warmup, and V3 Superchargers that can charge a Model 3 Long Range at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.
Posted By Bruce Brown
waymo laser bear honeycomb lidar in natural habitat
Cars

Waymo wants to sell lidar sensors, but not to self-driving car companies

Waymo wants to make deals for its Laser Bear Honeycomb lidar sensor. The self-driving car unit of Google's parent Alphabet aims to partner with companies that have non-automotive applications for the 3D perimeter sensor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Volkswagen ID. Buggy concept
Cars

The 2019 Geneva Auto Show, where electrification, tech, and performance collide

Automakers are increasingly turning their backs on the traditional auto show, but the Geneva Auto Show remains one of the most significant dates on the calendar. In 2019, performance and tech collided in a spectacular display of creativity.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan and HaptX VR
Cars

Nissan designers use HaptX VR gloves to shape future cars

New car designs usually start out as clay before becoming metal, but designers are now swapping clay for pixels. Nissan is using virtual reality gloves from HaptX that give designers a tactile feel of virtual models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Polestar 2
Cars

Predictably named Polestar 3 to debut in 2021 as a coupe-style electric SUV

Volvo sister company Polestar will continue expanding its lineup of electric, tech-laden cars in the 2020s. Its third model will be a "coupe-style SUV" named 3, COO Jonathan Goodman told Digital Trends during the 2019 Geneva Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet sole x ubb feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle