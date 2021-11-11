  1. Gaming

Battlefield 2042 won’t have in-game voice chat until after launch

Otto Kratky
By

Players won’t be able to communicate with one another over in-game voice chat in Battlefield 2042 when the game launches. According to the game’s community manager, Kevin “Totalfps” Johnson, in-game voice chat won’t make it into Battlefield 2042 until after the game officially launches on November 19.

Johnson recommended that until the feature is added, players use third-party apps on PC like Discord or parties on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Battlefield 2042‘s developers are planning to update the game with in-game voice chat shortly after launch.

While the feature’s exclusion is a surprise, for many players it won’t be too big of a deal. Voice chat in Battlefield V (which goes by its technical name, VOIP) was often turned off by players who would communicate using the alternatives Johnson previously suggested. However, that’s also because communication isn’t entirely necessary in conquest or breakthrough, Battlefield’s two objective-based staples.

The same can’t be said for Hazard Zone, one of the new game modes being introduced in Battlefield 2042. The mode flies squads of players onto a map and tasks them with retrieving data drives from across the map and then extracting. In the process, players have to fight off other squads of players as well as A.I. combatants. Playing this game mode requires proper communication between squadmates, and without any in-game voice chat, players who aren’t friends on their platform of choice will have no option but to rely on 2042‘s rudimentary pinging system.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. An early access period for the game starts November 12.

Editors' Recommendations

How to factory reset a PS4

Best PS4 Games

This early Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deal is too good to miss

best robot vacuum for hardwood floors shark ai vacmop 1

This adorable Lego Baby Yoda set is on sale for Black Friday

lego baby yoda set black friday 2021

Dell XPS 13 is just $650 in this unexpected early Black Friday deal

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Spotify is finally making it easier to block unwanted followers

spotify block followers hand holing smartphone playing

High-end Motorola Edge X flagship leaks with 144Hz OLED display

Motorola Edge X render showing the front and back of the smartphone.

How to block email trackers in iOS 15

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Should you factory reset before updating your iPhone?

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone upgrade program: How does it work?

apple iphone upgrade program how does it work 13 pro review

This is the best 70-inch Black Friday TV deal you can shop today

black friday deals best buy october 2021 hisense a6g 4k tv lifestyle

How to update AirPods or AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

How to unsend an email in Gmail if you accidentally sent it

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Cheapest prices today