 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating

George Yang
By

Striking Distance Studios announced that The Callisto Protocol won’t be released in Japan as they don’t want to compromise on the game’s age rating.

The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed,” the game’s Japanese Twitter account explained. “We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you.”

pic.twitter.com/fXtsIY4Fz3

&mdash; The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoGameJP) October 26, 2022

CERO is Japan’s video game rating board and it seems like they were unhappy with the level of gore and violence within The Callisto Protocol. It looks like Striking Distance Studios did not want to comply with toning those aspects of the game down, so the game will be canceled in Japan.

According to Japanese video game industry analyst Serkan Toto, CERO has censored other western games in Japan, including The Last of Us, The Witcher 3, and Grand Theft Auto V. He explains that sometimes, there are two versions of a Japanese game, the censored release and the “gory” one, the latter of which typically sells better. Toto says that the “gory” version usually has the CERO’s “Z” rating which is for ages 18+. However, even those are censored as well compared to the international and western versions.

Digital Trends recently went hands-on with a preview of The Callisto Protocol and praised the game’s grotesque horror: “I was unsettled but enthralled the entire time. Making players uncomfortable in a way that’s still engaging is tough to pull off.”

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S,

Editors' Recommendations

The Netflix app on your phone is hiding dozens of games, and they’re great
The Netflix Games logo on the Pixel 4a.
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Rode launches streaming and gaming division with new mic line, software
RODE X XCM 50 microphone next to computer running Unify software.
2 Age of Empires games are coming to Xbox next year, including a classic
Age of Empires IV
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all confirmed Pokémon
Cyclizar roaring.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: best Sparks and how to get them
Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Does Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope have multiplayer?
Bowser standing ahead of Mario and friends.
FIFA 23 career mode: the best teams to manage
Player kicking a ball surrounded by other players in EA Sports Fifa 22.
FIFA 23 career mode guide: The best players to buy
Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior taking on a defender in FIFA 23.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Four customizable Ghostbusters prepare to capture some ghosts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to solve the Winter Palace puzzle
The captain explaining the girl is trapped.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Fortnite’s latest season took away my favorite weapon (and my self-confidence)
Fortnite character shooting the new explosive goo gun.