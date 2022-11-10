Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access in late November.

“We’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past 12 months. and so if you haven’t jumped in yet, starting in season 3, we’ll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access,” EA says in its November 2022 development briefing.

EA is also providing free access to the game across all platforms in December via limited-time trials. The dates and times are as follows:

Xbox: 12:01 a.m. PT on December 1 through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 4.

Steam: 10 a.m. PT on December 1 through 10 a.m. PT on December 5.

PlayStation: 8 a.m. PT on December 16 through 8 a.m. PT on December 23.

Season 3 will also bring some new weapons such as Bad Company 2‘s XM8 into the LMG pool and Battlefield 3‘s A-91. The update is reintroducing classes into the game, including Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. EA has also revealed that it started preproduction on season 4, which will come out next year.

Battlefield 2042 had a rough launch and experienced a rocky road in terms of content. Some features such as scoreboards were delayed, and its 128-player Breakthrough mode was scaled back to just 64 players. Players have even flocked to its predecessor, Battlefield 1, lately and that game has entered Steam’s top 10 bestsellers chart again six years after its release.

Battlefield 2042 was first released on November 12, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations