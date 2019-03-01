Share

Tesla’s long-promised $35,000 standard Model 3 is finally available. A new $37K Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with greater range, more power, and a fancier interior is also on sale.

The electric car company announced the two relatively low-cost Model 3 versions in a blog post which also stated: “Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only.”

The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 standard version travels up to 220 miles per charge, accelerates from zero-to-60 in 5.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 130 miles per hour. Nothing is changed in the $35K model that will affect the U.S. government’s 5-star safety rating of the longer range model, Tesla wrote.

The new $37K Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus boasts 5.3-second zero-to-60 performance, 140-mph top speed, and up to 240-range. The Range Plus also has an upgraded interior. According to Tesla, “For 6% more money, you get 9% more range, more power, and an upgraded interior.”

Tesla began taking reservation deposits for the Model 3 in March 2016 based on the promise of a $35,000 starting price before government tax incentives. Following rumors of more than 500,000 reservations and a company statement that implied 400,000 orders in April 2016 alone, Tesla filed an SEC report in May 2016 that stated it had received a net total of 373,000 confirmed reservations.

When the first Model 3s started trickling of the Fremont, California production lines at the very end of 2017, Tesla only produced upgraded versions, with list prices commonly above $50K. According to the company, selling higher-priced versions at first of the car intended for average consumers was necessary to fund the rapid build-out of the manufacturing facilities.

As with the original and more expensive Model S sedan and Model X SUV, upgrading a Tesla means more battery power for greater range and higher performance. Other upgrade packages include luxury interiors and Tesla AutoPilot, a suite of semi-autonomous, self-driving features.

Even after recent price adjustments, a fully-loaded Model S now lists for $122K while boasting 2.4-second zero-to-60 acceleration and a maximum 335 range per charge. Checking off all the upgrades for a Model X pushes the list price to $133K, with 2.8-second zero-to-60 performance and a 295-mile maximum range.

You can order a $35K Model 3 today with delivery in two to four weeks, according to Tesla’s website — soon the only way to buy any new Tesla. The base version has manually adjusted steering and cloth seats, basic audio, and standard maps and navigation. Standard ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) include emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Tesla requires a $2,500 nonrefundable deposit for the base Model 3.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus appears to be the sweet spot for buyers who want to keep the price low. The extra $2K list price buys 12-way power adjustable heated front seats, premium seat material and trim, upgraded audio with immersive sound, and docking for two smartphones. The Standard Range Plus power upgrade boosts maximum range to 240 miles, raises the top speed to 140 mph, and cuts zero-to-60 performance to 5.3 seconds. You’ll need to make a $2,500 nonrefundable deposit. Delivery is estimated within two weeks.

If you load up a Model 3 with the premium interior and dual motor all-wheel drive performance version, the starting price is $58,000. If you add $3,000 for AutoPilot and $5,000 for Full Self-Driving Capability (partially enabled at this time), the list price total is $66,000. A decked out Model 3 has 3.2-second zero-to-60 mph acceleration, 162-mph top speed, and 310-mile maximum range. You have to make a $2,500 nonrefundable deposit to order a fully-loaded Model 3, but you can take delivery within two weeks, according to the website.

In a memo to employees yesterday cited by CNBC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Last year, 78% of all Model 3 orders were placed online, rather than in a store, and 82% of customers bought their Model 3 without ever having taken a test drive.”

Accordingly, Tesla announced a new car purchase trial period. U.S. customers can order a Tesla online in about a minute, according to Musk. Effective immediately, “You can now return a car within 7 days or 1,000 miles for a full refund.”