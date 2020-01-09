News

The coolest products Samsung showed off at CES: Ballie, Neon, and lots of TVs

This story is part of our continuing coverage of CES 2020, including tech and gadgets from the showroom floor.

Samsung was one of the biggest booths (more like an entire wing), and the company showed off some new and groundbreaking tech at CES this week. 

In case you missed all the cool things announced, here is our roundup of all the Samsung tech that impressed us the most at CES. 

1. Active Voice Amplifier technology

This technology is embedded in Samsung’s new 8K bezel-less TV and can amp up the volume of what you’re watching if a lot of noise starts to happen in the room. 

Whether you’re blending a smoothie or vacuuming the rug, this Samsung tech will automatically increase the TV’s volume, so you don’t miss out on what’s happening. 

2. Family Hub refrigerator 

the coolest products samsung showed off at ces 2020 ballie neon bezel free tv family hub refrigerator rf28nhedbsg aa 6322 768

Samsung debuted its Family Hub refrigerator at CES 2020 to help people actually use the food in their fridge instead of letting it go to waste. The refrigerator uses Samsung’s Whisk smart food platform and A.I. image recognition from a camera located in the fridge to scan what kind of food you have and what kind of recipes you can make with it. 

The technology even tracks expiration dates, so you don’t have to worry whether the mayo has gone bad.

3. T7 Touch Portable SSD

samsug launches t7 touch ssd ces 2020 samsung

Samsung’s new solid-state drive (SSD) is smaller than a business card and features a built-in fingerprint scanner, making it much more secure than your average portable hard drive. 

4. A bezel-free 8K TV

ces 2020 samsung automatic dialogue boost coolest new feature q950ts tv

This TV completely immerses you in whatever you are watching, thanks to no sidebar. Samsung even told us the TV is 99% image and a mere 1% border. 

The 8K part of the Q950TS TV comes into play with a more advanced engine fueled by A.I., so the more you watch it, the more the TV teaches itself how to improve the resolution. 

5. Harman C-V2X tech for pedestrians 

The Samsung-owned company announced a concept of C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) tech that would allow vehicles to communicate with each other about potential obstacles. 

More importantly, the technology could allow pedestrians and cyclists to get warnings on their phones about oncoming cars or obstacles. 

6. Frame TV

the coolest products samsung showed off at ces 2020 ballie neon bezel free tv frame 2018 5 768x768

Samsung debuted a version of its QLED 4K TV that not only looks like an art frame but also functions as one. 

When you’re not using your TV, you can program it to display whatever artwork you choose, so your TV blends more seamlessly into your home. 

7. Neon humanoid chatbots 

samsung humanoid chatbots ces 2020 neons neon

The realistic-looking avatars called Neons were a massive hit at CES. While they look and act like real people, Samsung’s Star Labs says they aren’t meant to be as intuitive or intelligent as an assistant like Alexa or Bixby. Instead, they are meant to simply be a friend. 

Through interactions with real people, Neons will be able to gain new skills and evolve. 

8. The Wall TV

samsung q950ts 8k tv sero motorized 4k frame the wall microled ces 2020
Meet The Wall.

Samsung revealed that advancements in manufacturing have allowed it to introduce five new sizes of its modular MicroLED (8K Ultra HD) screens — 88, 93, 110, 150, and 292 inches — which come together to form The Wall.

True to its name, the TV is meant to take up the entire wall, turning any surface into an 8K cinema. 

9. Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung’s new Note phone features a 6.7-inch display that sports HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolutions. The Note 10 comes with a pen that’s super functional. 

For the camera, you can expect 12 MP sensors for the ultra-wide, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. 

10. Galaxy S10 Lite

galaxy s10 lite note 10 hands on samsung and on12

Debuted alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite has the same features when it comes to its display. 

The camera, however, comes with a 5 MP macro, 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 48 MP wide-angle as the main sensor, giving the phone more emphasis on the camera. 

11. A 5G electric BMW 

BMW iNext prototype

The luxury automaker and Samsung revealed plans to offer 5G connectivity in 2021 models of the iNext, which would allow for zero-delay streaming. 

Aside from increased streaming speeds, a 5G car would pave the way for semiautonomous driving. 

12. The Ballie robot 

Samsung's ball-shaped robot, called Ballie.
Samsung

Samsung calls this spherical robot a “life companion” whose many jobs include a security guard for your home, a fitness assistant, and as a remote control for your home’s smart devices. 

A built-in camera allows the robot to recognize its owner so it can follow you around the house like a puppy. 

13. SelfieType invisible keyboard 

samsung selfie type invisible keyboard ces 2020

This invisible A.I.-powered keyboard uses your phones’ existing front-facing camera to track your hands as you type on any surface. 

While it’s only a concept, if it ends up becoming an actual Samsung product, it would come in handy so you don’t have to lug a physical keyboard around. 

