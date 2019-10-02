Microsoft has just announced its competitor to Apple’s AirPods, the widely anticipated Microsoft Surface Earbuds.

Designed for “all-day comfort and stability,” these true wireless earbuds are aimed at the business world rather than the consumer market, featuring Microsoft Office integration, which can be called upon to dictate text in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, and dual-array microphones with background noise reduction to make sure instructions are received accurately.

The Earbuds are also decked out with a huge touch surface for convenient navigation, including the option to double-tap to open Spotify for Android, without even having to reach for your smartphone. Plus, you can use this area to swipe to adjust the volume, sift through tracks, and pause and play, as and when needed — regardless of the music platform you’re using.

Microsoft didn’t detail how long the Earbuds will last on a single charge — a rather odd omission. Instead, all we know is the accompanying charging case bundles just enough juice for an entire day’s worth of use (24 hours). We just don’t know how many times you’ll need to remove the bulky buds from your ears and pop them in the case to squeeze that much life out of them.

Considering the AirPods 2 last for around five hours and are around half the size, we’re hoping the Surface Earbuds will last for around double the duration. But that’s probably just wishful thinking. In actuality, the excess space is most likely filled with all the components needed to power the huge touch surfaces on each Earbud, which also likely consume a ton of juice.

The Earbuds will cost $249 when they go on sale “later this year.”

Of course, the Surface Earbuds weren’t the only thing announced by Microsoft for its Surface product line. Here’s everything the company debuted at its October 2 event.

This is a developing story and we will be adding details as they emerge.

