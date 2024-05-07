 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The incredible 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $500 off

By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Samsung

A powerful gaming PC should be paired with an excellent display, so if you’re willing to go all out on monitor deals, you should set your sights on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,300, it’s down to a more reasonable $800 following a $500 discount from Samsung. It’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s the screen that you want for an unparalleled PC gaming experience. However, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase now because tomorrow may already be too late if you want the savings.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors that you can buy right now, with a 49-inch screen that features dual QHD resolution and a 1000R curvature for a completely immersive gaming experience. The monitor also offers a 240Hz refresh rate that keeps on-screen movements extra smooth, a 1ms response time that minimizes blur for precise gaming, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

For additional style, the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor comes with CoreSync technology that projects your game’s colors into the real world, and Core Lighting+ that adds colors to your setup to set the mood for your gaming session. The monitor is also bundled with an ergonomic stand with an adjustable swivel, tilt, and height so that you can set it at the most comfortable viewing position.

Related

Don’t waste the processing power of your gaming PC by sticking to a basic screen. You’re going to need a premium monitor like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, which you can currently get at $500 off from Samsung. Instead of its sticker price of $1,300, you’ll only have to pay $800, which is still a pretty significant investment but one that we assure you will be worth every penny. If you’re already thinking about what you can use the savings on, you should probably push through with the transaction first because the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor may return to its regular price sooner than you think.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s crazy 57-inch curved 4K monitor is $700 off today
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

Your investment in gaming PC deals will  go to waste if you don't upgrade your screen, and if you're willing to splurge for the best possible gaming experience, you'll want to go for the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. It's pretty expensive at its original price of $2,500, so you're going to want to take advantage of any discounts that are available. Fortunately, Samsung has slashed its price by $700 so it's down to $1,800 -- it's still not cheap, but once you're playing your favorite games on this monitor, you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor features a 57-inch screen with dual 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 1000R curvature, so it will fully immerse you in the worlds of the video games that you play with its lifelike details and vivid colors. It also supports HDR 1000 for better visual accuracy, and it uses Quantum Matrix technology for controlled brightness and improved contrast.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 64GB of RAM is $1,000 off
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell is consistently a great place to check for gaming PC deals and that’s certainly the case today. If you want a high-end gaming rig for less, you can currently buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop for $2,900 instead of $3,900. The $1,000 saving is particularly sweet when you bear in mind that this is a truly high-end gaming PC packed with all the latest hardware. If you’re keen to know more, check out what we have to say about it below or you can simply hit the button below to go straight to the deal.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs around and the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a perfect representation of that. It’s packed with the latest hardware. That includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, 64GB of memory and 2TB of M.2 SSD storage. It’s great to see so much RAM with many gaming PCs still sticking with 32GB when 64GB really does set you up for the long term. Similarly, the large amount of fast storage is perfect for ensuring you won’t run out of room any time soon even when handling large installs like Call of Duty: Warzone or Hogwarts Legacy.

Read more
Snag this 34-inch LG Curved Ultrawide WQHD monitor for $249
The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.

If you want a monitor that aids your productivity, check out the monitor deals at Walmart right now. Currently, you can buy an LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor for just $249. Normally costing $350, that means you’re saving $101 but the deal is only available for a limited time and already proving very popular. If it sounds immediately appealing, keep reading and we’ll tell you even more about why you’ll love it.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor
LG is generally very well known for making great TVs and monitors with its panel technology some of the best around. With the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor, you get everything you could need and within seconds. It’s possible to install it in moments thanks to its One Click Stand which doesn’t require any complex setup.

Read more