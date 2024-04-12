 Skip to main content
This HP laptop is normally $1,453 — today it's $579

A HP 250 G9 laptop on a white background.
HP

One of the best laptop deals for business users looking to upgrade is the HP 250 15.6-inch G9 laptop currently on sale at HP. Usually priced at $1,453, it’s down to $579 for a limited time, so this is your chance to save $874 off the regular price. Sound good to you? Keep reading and we’ll take a look at all the hardware it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 250 15.6-inch G9

HP is one of the best laptop brands for general all-around reliability and being well-priced. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor teamed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That means it won’t exactly be competing with the best laptops but it’s reliable for an inexpensive laptop.

It has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD IPS screen with narrow bezels, anti-glare properties, and 250 nits of brightness. There’s also 45% NTSC color support while you get a good screen-to-body ratio. Above the screen is a 720p HD webcam so you can easily take video calls while on the move. It has AI-based noise reduction tied into the mic while the camera has wide dynamic range so you can be seen easily in bright as well as low light situations. There’s also room for a full-size keyboard including a numeric keypad. The touchpad has multi-touch gesture support so it’s easy to use. There are also dual stereo speakers and dual array microphones. Connections include one USB-C along with two USB-A and one HDMI 1.4 port.

It’s fairly clear that the HP 250 15.6-inch G9 laptop won’t revolutionize the world with speed or prowess but it’s a good option for simply being able to work on the move. For business users, it also has better security than most with the Trusted Platform Module embedded security chip which provides hardware-based encryption keys to help secure your data, emails and anything else of worth.

For getting work done safely on the move, the HP 250 15.6-inch G9 laptop is inexpensive but fairly easy to recommend. It used to cost $1,453 but right now, you can buy it from HP for just $579. That’s a great price for a system that may use older hardware but remains a reliable option for the average business user. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

