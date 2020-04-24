Minecraft users don’t like being told what they can and cannot build in their blocky, virtual sandbox. Currently the bestselling game of all time, the hit title likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s as quirky as it is addictive, with highly customizable gameplay and features that have paved the way for an onslaught of modifications that take the game’s performance and the player in any number of directions.

Fortunately, the benevolent Minecraft community has been churning out a fair share of mods since the game’s 2009 release, albeit with levels of increasing complexity and Lego-like adoration with every passing update. And thanks to a bunch of custom build mod launchers, it’s never been easy to start using them.

Here’s our guide on how to install Minecraft mods for every single platform — whether it’s a full-blow rework on a PC or a simple add-on pack for console players, we’ll show you how to get the job done.

[Author’s note: This is a general overview of how to install Minecraft mods, not an all-encompassing guide. Installation can differ from mod to mod, so be sure to follow the download and installation instructions that can typically be found online alongside the download options.]

Installing Minecraft mods on Windows and Mac

There are a few different ways to get mods running with Minecraft, but the easiest and most popular method requires an application called Forge. Here’s how it works:

Head over to the official Forge website and download the Recommended version of the software. You can also install the Latest version of Forge, but it could have some unresolved bugs that will impact your ability to properly run some mods.

Download the mods you’d like to install from a reliable source. CurseForge is a popular location with hundreds of great mods to choose from. A quick note — not all mods are compatible with all versions of Minecraft, or even with Forge. Make sure to do a bit of research for the specific mod you’re interested in and find out if it’s usable with your software.

Move the mod’s file into the Minecraft folder. If you need help with this step, be sure to consult this guide, which will show you how to locate folders on your computer.

Run Minecraft, but first make sure your Forge account is active. If not, your mods won’t load properly.

That’s it! As we mentioned, there are several other mod launchers on the internet besides Forge — such as LiteLoader — so you can always shop around if you don’t like everything it has to offer. That being said, it’s the most popular for a reason, and most new mods are usually compatible with the software.

Installing Minecraft mods on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Unfortunately, mods don’t technically exist for Minecraft on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Instead, players have access to add-ons. Unlike mods, these add-ons aren’t free and are heavily restricted compared to PC mods. However, they’re still better than nothing, and they’re incredibly easy to install.

To purchase an add-on, simply load up Minecraft on your console and navigate to the “Store” option.

Then, make your selection and check out. Your add-on is now available for use.

Installing Minecraft mods on iOS and Android

Just like consoles, the handheld versions of Minecraft don’t allow true mods. Thankfully, there is still a way to get add-ons by using third-party apps called Mods for Minecraft PE, BlockLauncher, and Addons for Minecraft. Here’s how it works:

Android only

Install BlockLauncher from the Google Play Store.

Follow the instructions listed by BlockLauncher to set up the software for your specific device.

Install Mods for Minecraft PE from the Google Play Store.

Search or browse through the hundreds of mods until you find one you like.

Click the Install button, and it should automatically be applied to your game.

iOS and Android

Install Addons for Minecraft from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Follow the simple instructions on-screen to select and install add-ons.

Modding your game is easier today than it ever was in the past. Take a few minutes out of your lunch break to peruse all the cool new content available for Minecraft — we’re sure you’ll find something that catches your eye.

