Building’s never been so fun: The 15 best mods for ‘Minecraft’

Though it was released more than half a decade ago, Minecraft still sells an average of 53,000 copies — per day. Because of the game’s popularity among youngsters and veteran gamers, thousands of fans have developed mods to make Minecraft a virtually never-ending experience. We’ve sifted through the masses and put together a list of our favorites. Whether you’re looking to better manage your inventory, or imbue your world with a bit of moss, these are the best mods for Minecraft you can check out right now.

If you need help implementing the aforementioned mods, we’ve also put together a guide on how to properly install Minecraft mods, so you can spend less time scouring forums and more time schlepping blocks to the outer regions of Mars.

The Essentials

Journeymap “Journeymap” allows you to map your world in real time while you travel, and it gives you an in-game mini map. If you don’t want the real-time map to take up your screen while you play, however, you can open it up in a separate browser or on your iOS or Android device. This simple but useful feature makes traversing large, unknown maps far more manageable. Download now for: PC Applied Energistics Everyone is a bit of a hoarder in Minecraft, and “Applied Energistics” makes it easier than ever to become one. The ultra-convenient mod stores all of your items by turning them into energy, which is then stored on hard drives in your base. All of your items are wirelessly accessible from anywhere in your base, and the storage capabilities are virtually endless. Download now for: PC Not Enough Items The days of looking up recipes and scouring your inventory for an item are long gone thanks to “Not Enough Items,” a utility that showcases all of your items in an icon-based list. The mod also adds a search bar that allows you to find any item or recipe in just a few keystrokes. Download now for: PC Inventory Tweaks Sort through your many chests in a matter of seconds with the OCD gamer’s dream mod, “Inventory Tweaks.” The mod allows you to access and manipulate all of your chests at any time, making it easy to move and grab items from across any storage space. With just a single click, you can quickly sort your chests to your liking, and when a tool you’re using breaks, the mod will automatically replace it with another one from your inventory. There are a lot of organization mods out there, but Inventory Tweaks’ automation functionality is second to none. Download now for: PC Minefactory Reloaded “Minefactory Reloaded” streamlines automation for pretty everything you want to do, from harvesting, to ore processing, to animal breeding. To get the most out of the mod, download the “Thermal Expansion” mod along with it. “Thermal Expansion” adds new metals, processing resources, power storage, and a host of other components to Minecraft, and you’ll need some of those parts in order to complete some of the mechanisms you’ll be making with “Minefactory Reloaded.” Download now for: PC

Expand your world…

Chisel Minecraft‘s standard block designs are bare, to say the least. Thankfully, “Chisel” spices up your block choices by offering a plethora of new designs, each of which you can easily integrate into your next great Minecraft masterpiece. The latest Chisel update also adds two new effects: “Ball O’ Moss” and “Cloud in a Bottle.” Throwing the “Ball O’ Moss” at a set of blocks will imbue them with a moss effect, and throwing the “Cloud in a Bottle” will create an array of clouds. Download now for: PC Pam’s HarvestCraft Why settle for raw beef and mushroom soup when you can have a bacon cheeseburger and piña colada? Along with adding more than 275 recipes, foods, and drinks to choose from, “Pam’s HarvestCraft” also gives you new crops that automatically regrow after you pick them. Download now for: PC Hunger Overhaul Dealing with hunger in Minecraft is more annoying than anything else. “Hunger Overhaul” turns a minor inconvenience into a fun challenge by drastically reducing the supplemental values of all the food in the game. In order to fend off starvation, you’re going to have to eat a variety of foods The “Pam’s HarvestCraft” mod is super helpful if you want take the challenge to new heights. Download now for: PC Caterpillar “Caterpillar” gives you the tools you need to build an automated tunneling machine, one that does all the digging for you. Sure, you have to build the mechanism. Once you do, though, you’ll able to upgrade the machine’s drill head, which helps you save even more time during your mining endeavors. Download now for: PC Simply Jetpacks For a world as expansive as Minecraft, it only makes sense to use something as cool and efficient as a jetpack. There’s not much else to the mod beyond its namesake, however, it does allow you to build four types of jetpacks, which have different max speeds and armor ratings. Download now for: PC

…Or check out new ones