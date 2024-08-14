 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Man hooks up 444 consoles to a TV, sets world record

By
guinness world record most consoles tv guiness
Guinness World Records

If you’ve ever gotten frustrated trying to connect two or three consoles to your TV, wait until you hear about the guy who successfully connected 444 of them.

A man from Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, just earned the Guinness World Record for the most video game consoles hooked up to a single TV. His gigantic retro console collection apparently has every release, from the Magnavox Odyssey, the very first console ever, to the most recent, the PlayStation 5 Slim.

Recommended Videos

Al-Nasser is a collector, but started running into issues in figuring out how to connect the console he wanted to play.

“After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play,” he said. “The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play, I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more converters.”

The most staggering part of his setup is not the sheer amount of consoles or how they’re arranged — it’s how he managed to do it without any cables showing. Seriously, check out the video below to see how neatly he’s arranged everything. That doesn’t necessarily apply to the stack of controllers in the middle of the room, but the way he’s organized everything is seriously impressive.

“I used all the tools available in the market, everything available, in order to organize the cables,” he told Guinness. This includes 30 RCA switchers, 12 HDMI switches, converters, and more to get what he describes as a museum-like setup. To know which buttons to press, he has an Excel spreadsheet he keeps open on an ultrawide monitor that’s organized by console maker. All he has to do is look up the console he wants to play and start hitting buttons to turn everything on.

Al-Nasser’s collection doesn’t just stop at home consoles either. He has arcade cabinets like Metal Gear Arcade and OutRun 2, fight sticks, Android games, pinball machines, mini arcade machines, and so much else.

And if you were wondering, his favorite console of all time? The Sega Genesis. So a man of taste.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
MS-DOS game emulation app is back on Apple devices after 3 years
Apple App Store icon on a homescreen

The list of great iPhone emulators only continues to grow following new EU regulations, and the latest is iDOS 3, which can help you play MS-DOS games on your iPhone or iPad.

Developer Chaoji Li announced the app's approval late last week after months of struggling with the App Store submission process.

Read more
35 years ago, one of the best consoles of all time changed gaming forever
Photo of a Sega Genesis console.

It was the shot heard around the world: "Sega does what Nintendon't."

In the late 1980s, Nintendo was on top of the world. Atari's star was falling and mascots like Mario were catapulting the Japanese studio to stardom. Nintendo was becoming synonymous with video games, herding players to one plastic box during gaming's early Wild West days. Competing with a Nintendo system was no easy task. It wouldn't just require a better system, but a fierce message that would stick with players.

Read more
Visions of Mana’s class system sticks to the series’ roots while still feeling fresh
Val and Hiina in Visions of Mana

I really appreciate Square Enix taking risks to revive dormant franchises with new entries while also continuing its flagship Final Fantasy series. Over the past few years, we’ve gotten Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, SaGa: Emerald Beyond, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Now the Mana series is the latest one to get Square Enix’s treatment with Visions of Mana.

After about 10 hours with the game, I’ve come to realize that it takes a lot of inspiration from its real-time combat and open-world RPG contemporaries like Tales, Xenoblade, and modern Final Fantasy. But what makes Visions of Mana stand out is its excellent class system that offers unrivaled flexibility and unique combat mechanics. It’s a different approach to classes compared to past Mana games that had more linear progression, but it allows Visions of Mana to stick to its roots. The game also extends this with a simple plot with some relatively predictable twists.
Old roots, new story
Games in the Mana series always share similar plots, typically involving a magical tree, and Visions of Mana is no different. Here, it follows a young boy named Val, who is chosen as the Soul Guard and must make the pilgrimage to the Mana Tree. Along the way, he also must protect “Alms,” special residents in each village who have been chosen to sacrifice their lives to the tree in order to keep the world safe. It’s a rather simple plot, but it immediately sets up the stakes and gets straight to the point. There’s no slow burn that takes forever to know what the protagonist’s goal is, and I really appreciate that.

Read more