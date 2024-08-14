Man hooks up 444 consoles to a TV, sets world record

If you’ve ever gotten frustrated trying to connect two or three consoles to your TV, wait until you hear about the guy who successfully connected 444 of them.

A man from Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, just earned the Guinness World Record for the most video game consoles hooked up to a single TV. His gigantic retro console collection apparently has every release, from the Magnavox Odyssey, the very first console ever, to the most recent, the PlayStation 5 Slim.

Al-Nasser is a collector, but started running into issues in figuring out how to connect the console he wanted to play.

“After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play,” he said. “The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play, I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more converters.”

The most staggering part of his setup is not the sheer amount of consoles or how they’re arranged — it’s how he managed to do it without any cables showing. Seriously, check out the video below to see how neatly he’s arranged everything. That doesn’t necessarily apply to the stack of controllers in the middle of the room, but the way he’s organized everything is seriously impressive.

“I used all the tools available in the market, everything available, in order to organize the cables,” he told Guinness. This includes 30 RCA switchers, 12 HDMI switches, converters, and more to get what he describes as a museum-like setup. To know which buttons to press, he has an Excel spreadsheet he keeps open on an ultrawide monitor that’s organized by console maker. All he has to do is look up the console he wants to play and start hitting buttons to turn everything on.

Al-Nasser’s collection doesn’t just stop at home consoles either. He has arcade cabinets like Metal Gear Arcade and OutRun 2, fight sticks, Android games, pinball machines, mini arcade machines, and so much else.

And if you were wondering, his favorite console of all time? The Sega Genesis. So a man of taste.