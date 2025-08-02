 Skip to main content
How to join the Battlefield 6 beta

By
Battlefield 6
EA

We got our first good look at how warfare is evolving in Battlefield 6 thanks to a series of new multiplayer trailers that have inspired a lot of confidence after the resounding disappointment that was 2042. However, with video games, seeing isn’t believing — playing is. EA claims this will be the most impressive entry yet, with multiple studios contributing to development under the banner of Battlefield Studios. The return of the class system, focus on 64-player battles, and unreal levels of destruction all look promising, but we will only know for sure when we get our hands on the game. The release date is set for October 10, but you can enlist early to play in the beta.

EA is hosting an open beta for Battlefield 6 across two weekends. The first opportunity to play will start on Saturday, August 9 and end the following day. The second weekend will be a little longer, starting on Thursday, August 14 and lasting all the way until Sunday, August 17. You can also try your luck at getting into the beta first beta two days early on August 7 by watching select streamers and claiming Twitch drops.

Being open betas, there are no restrictions or hoops to jump through to play Battlefield 6. As early as August 4, everyone will be able to preload the multiplayer beta so you can have it all set for when the servers go live.

This beta is confirmed to feature Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Deathmatch, and the Domination game modes on four of the nine maps that will be available at launch.

Besides getting hands on the game early, there’s more incentive to play the Battlefield 6 beta. Anyone who plays during the first weekend will get the following rewards:

  • Seeker Soldier Skin
  • All Terrain Soldier Skin
  • Dominion Weapon Package
  • Lights Out Player Card Background
  • More

If you play on the second weekend, you can get yourself:

  • War Machine Vehicle Skin
  • Bat Company Dog Tag
  • Striking Distance Weapon Package

Battlefield 6 is a cross-platform game, but the beta may or may not feature crossplay.

