Although it doesn’t have the most intuitive interface, Max is actually one of the best destinations in the streaming world if you’re looking for great movies to watch. The service’s many titles include some genuine classics, as well as a number of legendary action films that have already stood the test of time.

If you’re looking for something thrilling to watch during the month of March, then look no further. We’ve pulled together three great action movies you need to watch on Max this month.

Avatar (2009)

Avatar | Official Trailer (HD) | 20th Century FOX

James Cameron has been making great action movies for basically his whole career, but Avatar took things to an entirely new level. The film tells the familiar story of an outsider who finds himself enamored with another culture, but what makes the movie work is its ability to totally immerse viewers in the world of Pandora.

The film’s world is almost entirely CGI, and although it was released more than a decade ago, it still looks better than most movies released today. In addition to its careful world-building, the film also features some great CGI performances, including what may be the best work of Zoe Saldana’s entire career.

Spy (2015)

The action comedy used to be a common feature at the American box office, and Spy is a reminder of why the genre used to be so successful. The film follows a CIA analyst who has spent her career confined to a desk and is given her first field assignment following the assassination of her former partner.

The plot mechanics are far less important here than the comedic trio of Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and Jason Statham. Statham, in particular, manages to wring comedy out of basically every moment he appears on screen, largely because he’s so willing to make fun of his usual filmic persona.

Birds of Prey (2020)

BIRDS OF PREY - Official Trailer 1

The DC universe has made many missteps in the franchise’s history, but one thing they absolutely nailed was the casting of Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie’s Harley has only appeared in three movies, but it feels like she’s cast a much longer cultural shadow.

In Birds of Prey, she gets the chance to strike off on her own without Joker, and the movie that results is both light on its feet and refreshingly small scale. Following a group of outcast women as they unite against a man who has wronged them all, Birds of Prey is, above all else, fun, and that’s what more superhero movies should try to be.

