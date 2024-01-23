 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in February 2024

Jason Struss
By
Tokyo Vice Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

The year may be young, but Max isn’t wasting any time in delivering the best programming around. February is stacked full of returning shows and series premieres, in addition to dozens of movies new and old being added to an already impressive lineup.

Max’s February schedule includes the debut of the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. How good is the Larry David comedy? We think it’s pretty, pretty, pre-tay good. Another great show returning for a new season is Tokyo Vice, the Michael Mann-produced series starring Ansel Elgort and Chow Yun-fat. Not to be outdone, the movies column will be made even more attractive with the addition of one of 2023’s most-talked-about films, Dicks: The Musical. Yes, that’s a movie that actually exists.

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network.

February 1

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

February 2

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

February 3

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 5

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

February 6

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

February 7

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 8

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

February 13

Trial By Fire

February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

February 15

Bea’s Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1

February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

February 18

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

February 20

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

February 23

Machete Kills (2014)

February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire

February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D

Bleacher Report Live Sports in February:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.

February 1

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m.

February 3

College Basketball (Men’s): Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic

Grambling State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Hampton University vs. Howard University, 4 p.m.

February 6

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

February 7

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.

February 8

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers*, 10 p.m.

February 13

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

February 14

NHL: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins*, 7:30 p.m.

February 15

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m.

2024 NBA All-Star

February 16

NBA Rising Stars, 9 p.m.

February 17

HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union, 2 p.m.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m.

  • Kia Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • AT&T Slam Dunk

February 18

73rd NBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m.

February 21

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

February 22

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

February 25

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils*, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

February 27

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

February 28

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m.

February 29

NBA: Golden State Warriors* at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

