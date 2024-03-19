What’s new on Tubi in April 2024

With hit shows like Shōgun and blockbuster original movies like Damsel, streaming is still going strong in 2024. If you love watching movies at home, chances are you’re already subscribed to popular streamers like Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised to know that one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?

The underrated streamer has a plethora of new content available to stream from every conceivable decade and genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time, but Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching mediocre movies.

All titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

Behind the Crime: Deadly Military Love Triangle (4/3): When a young Army sergeant is murdered, the police are stumped … until they receive a tip about an enemy lurking in his own backyard.

TMZ No BS: Biggest Celebrity Beefs (4/17): TMZ looks back and examines the high-profile celebrity feuds that absolutely rocked the Hollywood world.

TMZ Presents – Hollywood is High (4/20): From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs.

TMZ Presents – Famous & Naked (4/24): Celebrities are showing it all online and raking in fortunes. Join TMZ in examining Hollywood’s fascination with getting naked on the internet.

Horror

Festival of the Living Dead (4/5): While attending a festival to commemorate the original zombie attack, Ash and her friends encounter the undead and must fight back or be devoured.

Lowlifes (4/11): All hell breaks loose when a vacationing family gets stuck in town and stays with some locals.

Thriller

Captured (4/6): When a dangerous criminal from her past breaks out of prison, a former CIA agent must tap back into her lethal skills to protect her family.

Billion Dollar Bluff (4/13): When a popular influencer gets kidnapped and held for ransom, she grips the media’s attention by helping the criminals rob luxurious mansions.

This Never Happened: (4/26): While staying at her boyfriend’s childhood home with him and his friends, a young woman experiences terrifying visions of a violent spirit.

My Husband Hired a Hitman (4/27): When a greedy husband seeks a hitman to murder his wife and get her money, she will stop at nothing to fight back and seek revenge.

Action

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Hellboy (2004)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Law Abiding Citizen

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Rampage (2018) – 4/26

Tango & Cash

The Last Action Hero

The Raid: Redemption – 4/3

The Suicide Squad (2021)

White House Down

Art House

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams

Deep Cover

Hell Or High Water

Little Children

Quo Vadis, Aida? -4/10

Black Cinema

Blankman

Class Act

Honey (’03)

Honey 2

Honey 3: Dare To Dance

Honey 4: Rise Up And Dance

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s The Night

Lottery Ticket

National Security

Ride Along 2

Tales From The Hood

Tales From The Hood 2

Comedy

Blast From The Past

Chaos Theory

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams

Click

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Horrible Bosses 2

I Spy

Jack And Jill

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Showtime

The Bronze

The Mask

Three Amigos!

Wild Hogs

Year One

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Valley Girl (2020)

Documentary

Believe

The 11th Hour

Whose Streets?

Drama

Courageous

The Great Escape

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water

Hoosiers

Joyful Noise

Overcomer

Rememory

The Devil’s Advocate

The Professor And The Madman

Horror

Get Out

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Return Of the Living Dead: Part II

The Thing (’82)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (’83)

Kids & Family

Cats Don’t Dance

Curly Sue

Hoot

Missing Link

Osmosis Jones

Overcomer

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

The Clique

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Romance

A Knight’s Tale

About Last Night (2014)

Don Jon

Friends With Benefits

Hart To Hart (Series)

Letters To Juliet

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

A Scanner Darkly

America Is Sinking – 4/22

Dark City

Gamer

Jupiter Ascending – 4/11

Mortal Engines

Rememory

Reminiscence

Teen Wolf

Thriller

A Vigilante

Copycat

Hannibal

Heat

In The Line Of Fire

Striking Distance

Training Day

Wander

Western

8 Seconds

Almost Heroes

Diablo

Outlaws And Angels

The Long Riders

The Marksman

