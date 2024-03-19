What’s new on Tubi in April 2024

With hit shows like Shōgun and blockbuster original movies like Damsel, streaming is still going strong in 2024. If you love watching movies at home, chances are you’re already subscribed to popular streamers like Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised to know that one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?
The underrated streamer has a plethora of new content available to stream from every conceivable decade and genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time, but Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching mediocre movies.
All titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
Behind the Crime: Deadly Military Love Triangle (4/3): When a young Army sergeant is murdered, the police are stumped … until they receive a tip about an enemy lurking in his own backyard.
TMZ No BS: Biggest Celebrity Beefs (4/17): TMZ looks back and examines the high-profile celebrity feuds that absolutely rocked the Hollywood world.
TMZ Presents – Hollywood is High (4/20): From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs.
TMZ Presents – Famous & Naked (4/24): Celebrities are showing it all online and raking in fortunes. Join TMZ in examining Hollywood’s fascination with getting naked on the internet.
Horror
Festival of the Living Dead (4/5): While attending a festival to commemorate the original zombie attack, Ash and her friends encounter the undead and must fight back or be devoured.
Lowlifes (4/11): All hell breaks loose when a vacationing family gets stuck in town and stays with some locals.
Thriller
Captured (4/6): When a dangerous criminal from her past breaks out of prison, a former CIA agent must tap back into her lethal skills to protect her family.
Billion Dollar Bluff (4/13): When a popular influencer gets kidnapped and held for ransom, she grips the media’s attention by helping the criminals rob luxurious mansions.
This Never Happened: (4/26): While staying at her boyfriend’s childhood home with him and his friends, a young woman experiences terrifying visions of a violent spirit.
My Husband Hired a Hitman (4/27): When a greedy husband seeks a hitman to murder his wife and get her money, she will stop at nothing to fight back and seek revenge.
Action
Exodus: Gods And Kings
Hellboy (2004)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Law Abiding Citizen
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Rampage (2018) – 4/26
Tango & Cash
The Last Action Hero
The Raid: Redemption – 4/3
The Suicide Squad (2021)
White House Down
Art House
Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams
Deep Cover
Hell Or High Water
Little Children
Quo Vadis, Aida? -4/10
Black Cinema
Blankman
Class Act
Honey (’03)
Honey 2
Honey 3: Dare To Dance
Honey 4: Rise Up And Dance
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s The Night
Lottery Ticket
National Security
Ride Along 2
Tales From The Hood
Tales From The Hood 2
Comedy
Blast From The Past
Chaos Theory
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams
Click
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Horrible Bosses 2
I Spy
Jack And Jill
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Showtime
The Bronze
The Mask
Three Amigos!
Wild Hogs
Year One
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Valley Girl (2020)
Documentary
Believe
The 11th Hour
Whose Streets?
Drama
Courageous
The Great Escape
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water
Hoosiers
Joyful Noise
Overcomer
Rememory
The Devil’s Advocate
The Professor And The Madman
Horror
Get Out
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 3
Return Of the Living Dead: Part II
The Thing (’82)
Twilight Zone: The Movie (’83)
Kids & Family
Cats Don’t Dance
Curly Sue
Hoot
Missing Link
Osmosis Jones
Overcomer
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
The Clique
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
Romance
A Knight’s Tale
About Last Night (2014)
Don Jon
Friends With Benefits
Hart To Hart (Series)
Letters To Juliet
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
A Scanner Darkly
America Is Sinking – 4/22
Dark City
Gamer
Jupiter Ascending – 4/11
Mortal Engines
Rememory
Reminiscence
Teen Wolf
Thriller
A Vigilante
Copycat
Hannibal
Heat
In The Line Of Fire
Striking Distance
Training Day
Wander
Western
8 Seconds
Almost Heroes
Diablo
Outlaws And Angels
The Long Riders
The Marksman
