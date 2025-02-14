 Skip to main content
Is Nosferatu streaming? Find out when the gothic horror heads to Peacock

A clawed hand's shadow covers Lily-Rose Depp in a still from the 2024 movie Nosferatu.
Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu

The gothic horror hit of 2024 finally heads to streaming later this month. Focus Features’ Nosferatu will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on February 21, 2025.

Peacock will also offer a never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut of Nosferatu. Additionally, Nosferatu: An Inside Look is a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film, with interviews of the creatives behind the movie.

Nosferatu joins a growing list of vampire movies on Peacock, including Nosferatu the VampyreDracula’s WidowCarmillaStake LandThe Reflecting Skin, and more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

From director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent German film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. The film stars Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, a young woman haunted by a terrifying vampire named Count Orlok, aka Nosferatu (Bill Skarsgård). Ellen’s real estate agent husband, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), is summoned to Transylvania to sell a piece of land to Orlok. Unbeknownst to Thomas, Orlok buys property to get closer to Ellen, endangering the lives of everyone around her.

Nosferatu’s supporting cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz.

Released on Christmas Day, Nosferatu became a critical and financial hit, grossing over $176 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million. Nosferatu received four Academy Award nominations for cinematography, costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling.

Nosferatu is Eggers’ biggest film to date. Eggers’ previous film, The Northman, grossed slightly under $70 million. The Northman is also streaming on Peacock. The acclaimed filmmaker recently signed on to direct a werewolf movie called Werwulf. Focus Features will release Werwulf on Christmas Day 2026.

