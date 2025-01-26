 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Robert Eggers says the idea of making a contemporary movie makes him ‘ill’

By
A clawed hand's shadow covers Lily-Rose Depp in "Nosferatu."
Focus Features / Focus Features

Through the first four films in Robert Eggers‘s career, the director has made movies set in different time periods and with wildly different tones. What unites each of those movies, though, is that they are set in a time long before the advent of modern technology, one where it felt more possible to believe in magic and mysticism.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Eggers made it clear that his long-ago settings are a highly intentional choice.

Recommended Videos

“The idea of having to photograph a car makes me ill,” Eggers said. “And the idea of photographing a cellphone is just death. And to make a contemporary story you have to photograph a cellphone — it’s just how life is — so no [I won’t be making any modern-set films].”

Eggers, who has made The WitchThe LighthouseThe Northman, and Nosferatu, has set his films as far back as the 800s, but he has yet to set a movie past the 19th century.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

When he was asked exactly how modern he might go, Eggers said that he could make a movie that was closer to living memory, but not that close.

“I don’t know. I might go potentially to 1950 but before World War II is more inviting for my imagination,” he said.

Eggers’s comments follow the news that he is working on Werwulf, a werewolf horror movie that is reportedly set in the 13th century and a sequel to the 1986 film Labyrinth. Nosferatu, the director’s most recent project, was a massive financial success, so maybe Eggers should just keep doing what’s working for him.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Before The Witch and Nosferatu, Robert Eggers made these 3 obscure horror movies
A man looks at the camera in The Tell-Tale Heart.

After directing modern cinema classics like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, director Robert Eggers delivered another horror masterpiece with his remake of the 1922 silent vampire film Nosferatu. With the latter receiving incredible reviews, Eggers continues to present himself as one of the most distinctive film directors in modern Hollywood. Ironically, he has done so by presenting riveting, authentic stories set in the distant past that invoke folklore and mythology.

Long before he started working as a Hollywood filmmaker, Eggers accomplished an amazing feat and directed his high school's stage production of Nosferatu. Even at this young age, Eggers displayed his prodigious skills as a storyteller and his great potential as a film director. Eggers claimed that it was only after directing this stage play that he was inspired to start making movies, bringing him back to Nosferatu and making the movie that's been scaring up audiences in theaters.

Read more
Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool will likely be a supporting character in future Marvel movies
Deadpool stands in front of a woman annd stares.

Ryan Reynolds finally made his triumphant MCU debut as Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite the film's overwhelming success, Reynolds believes the third Deadpool film will likely be the character's last standalone adventure.

Reynolds recently sat down with Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors. One of the conversation topics revolved around Deadpool's future in Marvel. Surprisingly, Reynolds believes the Merc with a Mouth will be a supporting hero in future MCU movies.

Read more
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is going to break one iconic vampire movie trope
A clawed hand's shadow covers Lily-Rose Depp in "Nosferatu."

Very few filmmakers take research as seriously as Robert Eggers. In his first three films, 2016's The Witch, 2019's The Lighthouse, and 2022's The Northman, Eggers has demonstrated not only an affinity for stories set in the distant past but also an unyielding commitment to staying true to the rituals and beliefs unique to each film's specific historical period. It doesn't look like Eggers is going to deviate from that rigid, authenticity-first style in his latest film, this year's Nosferatu, either.

The movie, a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name, is set in Germany during the early 19th century. It stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, an immortal vampire who becomes dangerously infatuated with Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), the wife of an ambitious real estate broker named Thomas (Nicholas Hoult). While Nosferatu is deeply indebted, like its 1922 predecessor, to Bram Stoker's Dracula, though, Eggers' historical research resulted in him deviating from the usual vampire-movie tradition in one surprising way.

Read more