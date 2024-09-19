The war on terror rages on in Lioness season 2 trailer

Nobody is innocent in the official trailer for Lioness season 2, the Paramount+ espionage thriller from Taylor Sheridan.

“Do you love your country?” Zoe Saldaña’s Joe repeatedly asks this question during a tense interrogation scene. The action-packed footage previews an explosive second season full of warfare, espionage, and betrayal. As the leader of the Lioness program, Joe must prepare a new recruit to infiltrate a dangerous threat. “With pressure mounting from all sides,” per Paramount’s synopsis, “Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made.

Lioness also stars Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant Cruz Manuelos, Genesis Rodriguez as Josie Carillo, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield, Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade.

Additional season 2 cast members include Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness | Season 2 Trailer #1 | Paramount+

Lioness is another series on the long list of Sheridan’s projects at Paramount Network and Paramount+. Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King, and Landman all stem from Sheridan.

Sheridan’s returning shows include Tulsa King season 2, which premiered on September 15, and Yellowstone season 5, part 2, which returns in November. Landman’s inaugural season kicks off on November 17.

Lioness premiered in July 2023 to record-breaking views on Paramount+. Episode 1 generated 6 million viewers in its first week across Paramount+ and Paramount Network, amking it the most-watched premiere for the service up to that point.

The first two episodes of Lioness season 2 arrive on October 27 on Paramount+. All eight episodes from season 1 are currently streaming on Paramount+.