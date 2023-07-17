 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

John David Washington fights AI in The Creator trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

John David Washington (Tenet) leads the battle against AI in the new trailer for The Creator, a sci-fi thriller from Gareth Edwards (Godzilla).

The film is set a decade after AI dropped a nuclear warhead on Los Angeles, leaving the city in ruins. After a lengthy battle, humans believe they are on the precipice of winning the war against AI and the genius behind its inception, the Creator. Joshua (Washington), an ex-special forces agent, is tasked with retrieving a “super weapon” developed by the AI that has the ability to destroy all of humanity.

Recommended Videos

After infiltrating the AI headquarters, Joshua is startled to find the powerful weapon has taken on the form of a child, further complicating the mission. As he bonds with the child, Joshua becomes conflicted over how to handle the situation after the weapon expresses a desire to be “free.”

Related

You can watch the trailer from 20th Century Studios, which is set to a haunting remix of Aerosmith’s Dream On, below.

Besides Washington, The Creator cast includes Gemma Chan (The Eternals), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alfie, the AI weapon.

The Creator is directed by Edwards from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz. The sci-fi epic is Edwards’ first directed feature film since 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards will produce alongside Jim Spencer, Kiri Hart, and Arnon Milchan.

John David Washington stares in the distance in The Creator.
20th Century Studios

The Creator is scheduled to release in theaters on September 29.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Crimes of the Future trailer unveils a Cronenberg world
Viggo Mortensen in Crimes of the Future.

If we've learned anything from David Cronenberg's previous films, it's that he really loves diving into body horror. Videodrome, The Brood, The Fly, eXistenZ, and Shivers all dealt with the subject matter in different ways. But in Cronenberg's latest film, Crimes of the Future, the body horror isn't accidental or inflicted as a punishment. These people are choosing to change themselves in strange and unusual ways because they believe it's the next step of human evolution.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release this summer, Neon has released the first trailer for Crimes of the Future. And while some of the modifications and biotechnology may look similar to Cronenberg's earlier films, they come off even weirder in this movie, because in this story, it's not just science, it's performance art.

Read more
The best feel-good movies on Netflix right now
Sleepless in Seattle on Netflix

Weather's got you down? Or is it too hot outside to actually enjoy the weather? Stay in and boost your spirits with one of Netflix's many feel-good movies. In fact, you can feel even better about it because you don't need to decide what the best feel-good films are on the streaming service -- we've done that for you!

If this isn't what you're looking for, check out our other feel-good lists, including the best comedies on Netflix, the best stand-up comedy on Netflix, and the best romantic comedies on Netflix.

Read more
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One proves why action movies need theaters
Tom Cruise soars above a falling motorcycle in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has and always will push the limits of action filmmaking, and the franchise's newest installment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is no different. The film is a triumph of epic scale and excitement, a marvel that emphatically proves that action movies work hand in hand with the movie theater experience.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world a few years ago, countless businesses and entire industries had to evolve to succeed a new world in which physical touch is frowned upon. More than most, the movie industry was greatly impacted by the pandemic. Theaters have been struggling for years due to the rise of streaming, and the pandemic made matters significantly worse. However, it seems that theaters might be making a comeback. Some movies continue to prove why the theater experience is valuable, and box office numbers are slowly climbing back to sustainable levels.
Tom Cruise, the savior of movies?
One of the greatest advocates for theaters comes in the form of one of the great action stars of the century: Tom Cruise. He's one of the biggest stars in the industry who has proven that his name signifies a certain quality of action film. After numerous delays due to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was one of the best movies of 2023. It went supersonic at the box office, pulling in rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Read more