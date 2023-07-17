John David Washington fights AI in The Creator trailer

John David Washington (Tenet) leads the battle against AI in the new trailer for The Creator, a sci-fi thriller from Gareth Edwards (Godzilla).

The film is set a decade after AI dropped a nuclear warhead on Los Angeles, leaving the city in ruins. After a lengthy battle, humans believe they are on the precipice of winning the war against AI and the genius behind its inception, the Creator. Joshua (Washington), an ex-special forces agent, is tasked with retrieving a “super weapon” developed by the AI that has the ability to destroy all of humanity.

After infiltrating the AI headquarters, Joshua is startled to find the powerful weapon has taken on the form of a child, further complicating the mission. As he bonds with the child, Joshua becomes conflicted over how to handle the situation after the weapon expresses a desire to be “free.”

You can watch the trailer from 20th Century Studios, which is set to a haunting remix of Aerosmith’s Dream On, below.

Besides Washington, The Creator cast includes Gemma Chan (The Eternals), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alfie, the AI weapon.

The Creator is directed by Edwards from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz. The sci-fi epic is Edwards’ first directed feature film since 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards will produce alongside Jim Spencer, Kiri Hart, and Arnon Milchan.

The Creator is scheduled to release in theaters on September 29.

