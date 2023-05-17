 Skip to main content
John David Washington headlines epic sci-fi action thriller in The Creator trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

Humans are at war with artificial intelligence in the first teaser trailer for The Creator, the sci-fi action thriller by writer-director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla).

The Creator | Teaser Trailer | 20th Century Studios

John David Washington (Tenet) stars as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent mourning the loss of his wife (Eternals’ Gemma Chan). Joshua believes he is not a good person, telling a small child in the trailer that he will not go to heaven. Joshua is recruited to destroy the Creator, the mastermind behind AI that created a deadly weapon. However, Joshua becomes conflicted when he learns the true origins of the weapon.

The official synopsis reads, “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war … and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory … only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

John David Washington stares in the distance in The Creator.

Starring alongside Washington and Chan are Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl), Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles. From 20th Century Studios, The Creator is written and directed by Edwards, marking his first feature film since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. 

The Creator arrives in theaters on September 29.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
