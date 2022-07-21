 Skip to main content
First image of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 revealed

Dan Girolamo
By

The world’s most dangerous and skilled hitman prays for vengeance in the first look at John Wick: Chapter 4. In the image, Keanu Reeves is seen kneeling before an altar surrounded by candles. The description reads: “And so it begins … #JW4.

Reeves returns for his fourth outing as the legendary assassin known in the underworld as “The Boogeyman.” Set to reprise their roles alongside Reeves are Ian McShane as Winston, Resident Evil‘s Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King. Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Donnie Yen will also star in the film.

And so it begins… #JW4 pic.twitter.com/xBgHCRWqJf

&mdash; John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) July 21, 2022

No official synopsis has been released as the plot remains under wraps. At the end of the third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumWinston shot Wick at top of the Continental Hotel, making sure not to kill him in the process. As a result of the shot, Wick fell off the roof, but survived the landing. An injured Wick was then brought to the Bowery King, and the two agree to team up against the council of crime lords known as the High Table.

John Wick was a sleeper hit for Lionsgate, both critically and financially, upon its release in 2014, grossing over $86 million worldwide. The subsequent sequels improved the franchise’s box office success each time with worldwide grosses of $171 million for Chapter 2 and $327 million for Chapter 3.

Chad Stahelski, who previously directed all three John Wick films, will return once again to direct Chapter 4John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 23, 2023.

