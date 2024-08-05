 Skip to main content
John Wick universe to expand with Chapter 4 sequel series Under The High Table

John Wick drives a car in John Wick 4.
The John Wick universe is expanding again at Lionsgate.

Per Deadline, the next spinoff in the John Wick franchise will be John Wick: Under The High Table. The action series will be produced by Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, with the latter directing the pilot episode.

John Wick: Under The High Table will pick up directly after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. “John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order,” Deadline’s description of the series reads.

&#39;John Wick 4&#39; Sequel Series From Keanu Reeves &amp; Chad Stahelski Heats Up TV Marketplace https://t.co/hv4LB8ECFa

&mdash; Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 5, 2024

At the end of Chapter 4, John Wick appears to succumb to his injuries and is buried next to his wife, Helen. Reeves is only attached to Under The High Table as an executive producer, not an actor. However, Reeves is reportedly very “hands-on” with the project. Under The High Table is currently being shopped as it looks for a home at a network or streamer.

The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of Under The High Table. Additional executive producers include Thunder Road’s Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk, who produce the John Wick movies.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

In 2023, Lionsgate launched the first John Wick TV series spinoff, The Continental: From the World of John WickThe three-episode miniseries followed a young Winston Scott’s (Colin Woodell) rise to power in 1970s New York City before becoming the proprietor of The Continental Hotel. Premiering in September 2023, The Continental became Peacock’s biggest original launch of the year.

Besides Under The High Table, a fifth John Wick chapter and a movie centered around Donnie Yen’s Caine are in development. Additionally, John Wick Presents: Ballerina, a neo-noir starring Ana de Armas, is coming to theaters on June 5, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
