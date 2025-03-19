 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ana de Armas battles Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in latest Ballerina trailer

By
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves

There are rules and consequences in the latest trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. For Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro, one of those consequences is a showdown with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Eve is a ballerina who trains to be an assassin and learns the traditions of the Ruska Roma criminal organization. Eve is on the hunt for the assassins who killed her family. Eve’s journey brings her to the Continental Hotel in New York, where she seeks help from Winston Scott (Ian McShane). “Are you prepared to be cast out again?” Winston asks Eve, to which she emphatically replies, “Yes.”

The action-packed trailer follows Eve as she shoots, fights, and kills her way up the ladder. Before she can exact her revenge, the Baba Yaga himself stands in her way. When John Wick gives Eve the choice to leave, she fires a gun in retaliation, setting off an explosive one-on-one battle between the two assassins.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Reprising their roles from previous John Wick installments are Anjelica Huston as the Director and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda also star.

Ana de Armas stands in front of a mirror.
Lionsgate

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina from a screenplay by Shay Hatten. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are Ballerina’s producers. Stahelski was hired to oversee reshoots on Ballerina and reportedly shot an entirely different movie.

Ballerina is the first spinoff movie of the John Wick franchise. The Continental: From the World of John Wick was released on Peacock in September 2023 and explored the origins of Winston Scott.

Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ballerina sneak peek has Ana de Armas following in John Wick’s bloody footsteps
Ana de Armas crouches in Ballerina.

"I was excited. I was nervous. I was worried," Ana de Armas says about preparing to take on the lead role in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The forthcoming John Wick spinoff stars de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina who begins training as an assassin and sets out on a quest to avenge her father's death. Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the film is set to feature Keanu Reeves' Wick in a small role, but a new featurette for Ballerina understandably centers its attention on de Armas' bloodthirsty Eve.

"When I got the opportunity or the offer, it was really inspiring," de Armas reveals over footage of her character being told to "lean into [her] strength" during some intense rounds of martial arts training. While discussing the spinoff's elaborate, John Wick-inspired action sequences, the actress said: "You have to be prepared for whatever they throw at you. It was a kind of discipline — physical and mental — that I didn't know before."

Read more
John Wick at 10 and the resurrection of Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Ten years ago this month, John Wick hit theaters and gave Keanu Reeves a comeback for the ages. But it's easy to forget that the film wasn't a huge hit out of the gate. An $86 million worldwide take at the box office is hardly memorable, even when considering the film's modest $20 million to $30 million budget. It took time for action fans to latch on to John Wick when it had its post-theatrical release on home media. But once they did, John Wick became the start of a franchise that is still going a decade later.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of John Wick, we're looking back at the film itself and how it brought Reeves' career back to life after a long downward spiral following his stint in The Matrix and its sequels.
John Wick revitalized Keanu Reeves' career

Read more
Ballerina: Chad Stahelski had to reshoot most of John Wick spinoff. Will the risk pay off?
Ana de Armas walks in a brightly lit room.

The John Wick universe will expand in 2025 with From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, the titular ballerina who trains to be an assassin with the Ruska Roma criminal syndicate.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in June, but Lionsgate delayed the film a full year to 2025. The studio ordered reshoots and hired John Wick director Chad Stahelski to work on new action sequences with Wiseman. Reshoots are fairly normal for blockbusters. What started as reshooting a few scenes, however, has turned Ballerina into an entirely different movie.

Read more