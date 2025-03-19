Ana de Armas battles Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in latest Ballerina trailer

There are rules and consequences in the latest trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. For Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro, one of those consequences is a showdown with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Eve is a ballerina who trains to be an assassin and learns the traditions of the Ruska Roma criminal organization. Eve is on the hunt for the assassins who killed her family. Eve’s journey brings her to the Continental Hotel in New York, where she seeks help from Winston Scott (Ian McShane). “Are you prepared to be cast out again?” Winston asks Eve, to which she emphatically replies, “Yes.”

The action-packed trailer follows Eve as she shoots, fights, and kills her way up the ladder. Before she can exact her revenge, the Baba Yaga himself stands in her way. When John Wick gives Eve the choice to leave, she fires a gun in retaliation, setting off an explosive one-on-one battle between the two assassins.

Reprising their roles from previous John Wick installments are Anjelica Huston as the Director and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda also star.

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina from a screenplay by Shay Hatten. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are Ballerina’s producers. Stahelski was hired to oversee reshoots on Ballerina and reportedly shot an entirely different movie.

Ballerina is the first spinoff movie of the John Wick franchise. The Continental: From the World of John Wick was released on Peacock in September 2023 and explored the origins of Winston Scott.

Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.