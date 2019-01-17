Share

Just a day after teasing the debut of the first full-length trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate has given fans of Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin their first good look at his next adventure.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer premiered January 17, and features the black-suited hitman running for his life after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2 left him exiled from the guild of assassins with a $14 million bounty on his head. With just one hour of protection before he becomes the most sought-after target in the world, John must use every skill and asset at his disposal to find sanctuary.

The trailer includes plenty of the action that has made the John Wick franchise a surprise hit, with scenes that have Reeves’ character dispatching the assassins on his trail in a variety of unique ways — including a sequence that puts him on horseback, killing off motorcycle-riding enemies.

The trailer also features the debut of Halle Berry as Sofia, a fellow assassin who appears to also share an affinity for dogs with John, and another assassin portrayed by actor and martial artist Mark Dacascos (The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, Mortal Kombat: Legacy).

John Wick: Chapter 3 brings back franchise veterans Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, as well as John Wick: Chapter 2 cast member Laurence Fishburne. Along with Berry, newcomers to the franchise in Parabellum include Oscar-winning Prizzi’s Honor actress Angelica Huston (who can be seen in the trailer), as well as Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas (The League). The Wolverine actor Hiroyuki Sanada reportedly plays one of the primary villains in the film.

Behind the camera, John Wick: Chapter 3 brings back director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad, who has penned all three installments of the series so far.

A spinoff series, titled The Continental, is also reportedly in the works at STARZ network, with Sons of Anarchy and The Wire writer Chris Collins attached as head writer and producer. A movie set in the world of the John Wick franchise was also announced, reportedly following a child assassin and titled The Ballerina.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is scheduled to hit theaters May 17.