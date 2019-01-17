Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ trailer has finally arrived

Rick Marshall
By

Just a day after teasing the debut of the first full-length trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate has given fans of Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin their first good look at his next adventure.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer premiered January 17, and features the black-suited hitman running for his life after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2 left him exiled from the guild of assassins with a $14 million bounty on his head. With just one hour of protection before he becomes the most sought-after target in the world, John must use every skill and asset at his disposal to find sanctuary.

The trailer includes plenty of the action that has made the John Wick franchise a surprise hit, with scenes that have Reeves’ character dispatching the assassins on his trail in a variety of unique ways — including a sequence that puts him on horseback, killing off motorcycle-riding enemies.

The trailer also features the debut of Halle Berry as Sofia, a fellow assassin who appears to also share an affinity for dogs with John, and another assassin portrayed by actor and martial artist Mark Dacascos (The Crow: Stairway to HeavenMortal Kombat: Legacy).

John Wick: Chapter 3 brings back franchise veterans Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, as well as John Wick: Chapter 2 cast member Laurence Fishburne. Along with Berry, newcomers to the franchise in Parabellum  include Oscar-winning Prizzi’s Honor actress Angelica Huston (who can be seen in the trailer), as well as Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas (The League). The Wolverine actor Hiroyuki Sanada reportedly plays one of the primary villains in the film.

Behind the camera, John Wick: Chapter 3 brings back director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad, who has penned all three installments of the series so far.

A spinoff series, titled The Continental, is also reportedly in the works at STARZ network, with Sons of Anarchy and The Wire writer Chris Collins attached as head writer and producer. A movie set in the world of the John Wick franchise was also announced, reportedly following a child assassin and titled The Ballerina.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is scheduled to hit theaters May 17.

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
consumers want net neutrality shutterstock 275054123
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Netflix has to get the billions of dollars it's spending on new content from somewhere. The streaming giant announced price hikes across the board, raising its monthly rates between $1 and $2 per tier in the next few months.
Posted By Parker Hall
ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 143 for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

If you're looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming sporting events on mobile, then ESPN's premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
netflix cost pricing plan breakdown version 1448211655 yard device
Movies & TV

How much does Netflix cost? Here’s a pricing breakdown of its plans

Wondering how much a Netflix subscription costs? You're not the only one. That's why we put together a quick-hit guide covering all the Netflix plans, whether you want to opt for 4K streaming or a disc-based option.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Steve Carell in The Office
Movies & TV

NBCUniversal will launch its own streaming service in 2020

NBCU is prepping a streaming service filled with its original content for a debut sometime next year, meaning that Michael, Dwight, and the rest of the Scranton crew might be moving to a new home.
Posted By Chris Gates
Sling TV
Home Theater

Sling TV offers free shows, a la carte subscription channels to Roku users

If you are among a select group of Roku users, Sling TV has added free TV shows and the option to subscribe to individual channels without having to subscribe to the company's base level of channels.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Just Dance 2015
Gaming

Break out the Wii: ‘Just Dance’ movie reportedly in the works

Sony's Screen Gems has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Just Dance video game series from Ubisoft, which previously helped bring the game Assassin's Creed to the big screen in 2016.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple a24 sofia coppola bill murray on the rocks movie feat
Movies & TV

Apple’s first original feature film reunites Bill Murray, Sofia Coppola

The Lost in Translation team of Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray will reunite with their A Very Murray Christmas collaborator Rashida Jones for On the Rocks, Apple and studio A24's first official feature together.
Posted By Chris Gates
lg oled tv super bowl deals discount
Movies & TV

You can get a screaming deal on LG OLED TVs just in time for the Super Bowl

LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED TV models just in time for the Super Bowl, letting discerning viewers watch their favorite athletes with higher picture quality than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
best new shows and movies to stream John Wick Chapter 2
Movies & TV

First footage from 'John Wick: Chapter 3' has Keanu Reeves running for his life

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, the third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel already has a creepy teaser trailer

Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, has secretly co-written a follow-up to the 1984 supernatural comedy. Filming begins this summer, but it's not clear if the original Ghostbusters will reprise their roles.
Posted By Chris Gates
game of thrones season 8
Movies & TV

From premiere date to footage: Here's all we have on 'Game of Thrones' season 8

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall
space force netflix steve carell vice
Movies & TV

Netflix recruits Steve Carell for the Trump-inspired comedy ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell, Netflix, and The Office showrunner Greg Daniels are teaming up for Space Force, a workplace comedy poking fun at the Trump White House's plans to establish a sixth branch of the U.S. military.
Posted By Chris Gates
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata