 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The best kills in John Wick: Chapter 4, ranked

Anthony Orlando
By

oThe Baba Yaga has finally returned with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. As expected, Keanu Reeves has delivered some bloody and spectacular kills throughout this three-hour, action-packed epic.

Over the years, viewers have seen John murder people with just about every weapon that comes to mind, but he and his fellow assassins went above and beyond when it came to dishing out creative kills in this fourth chapter. In a film filled with deaths, these kills are undoubtedly the best of the best.

Related Videos

Note: This article includes spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.

7. Caine chimes in

A man stands and points a gun in John Wick: Chapter 4.
Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Actor Donnie Yen, whom audiences may remember from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, dominated this film as Caine, the blind assassin hired by the Marquis de Gramont to kill John. Despite lacking the ability to see, Caine has presented himself as a frightening and almost superhuman fighter on par with Daredevil.

In one scene, Caine plants motion-sensing devices that detect and alert him of any enemies approaching him. These devices allow him to shoot down a few assassins trying to sneak up on him from afar. They even help him take out an assailant that’s right next to him. Though Caine has his limitations, he still proves to be quite capable of killing his opponents with the resources at his disposal.

6. Knives out

Akira stabbing someone in the back in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Along with Caine, one of the most notable new additions to the John Wick universe is Akira, the Osaka Continental’s concierge and Koji’s daughter. Though she works at the front desk, she proves herself to be a very skilled fighter as she battles the assassins Gramont sends to invade the hotel.

She makes an especially brutal kill as she repeatedly stabs a man in the back as he crawls up a staircase. He tries to escape her, but she rides on his back all the way to the top, digging her blades into him until he finally collapses. And John thinks he had a hard time with stairs in this film.

5. Killing Killa

Killa in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

To regain his membership in the Ruska Roma crime family and duel the Marquis, John sets out to assassinate Killa, the gold-toothed head of the German High Table. Though he may not seem like much of a fighter, Killa surprisingly gives John a run for his money thanks to extraordinary strength and agility.

But after slicing his neck with a playing card, shooting him in the butt, bashing his face, and throwing an ax into his backside, John finally sends him falling over a railing headfirst into a staircase. Killa is finally killed, making for one of John Wick’s most brutal and exhausting kills ever.

4. Killing the Marquis

The Marquis de Gramont in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The film climaxes when John duels Caine for his freedom at Sacré-Cœur. In a scene that looks like a mix of Barry Lyndon and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, John and Caine, who is fighting in place of the Marquis, take their positions and fire their pistols at each other.

When John is shot and bleeding to death, the Marquis takes Caine’s pistol so he can kill John himself. But due to his arrogance, the Marquis fails to notice that John never fired his gun, giving the latter the opening to shoot his enemy dead and finally free himself from the Table.

3. Dojo drum kill

John shooting someone in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

When the Marquis’ assassins invade the Osaka Continental looking for John, he ends up fighting his way through countless enemies across the hotel’s neon dojo. Though there are plenty of remarkable kills in this sequence, the one that stands out the most is when John shoots an assassin against a giant white drum.

The way blood splatters out of the henchman’s head and onto the drum makes it look like a drip painting made by Jackson Pollock, further cementing the idea that John Wick is creating pure art with every one of his fight scenes.

2. Mr. Nobody’s payback

Mr. Nobody in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

At one point in the film, John battles the assassin known as Mr. Nobody, who travels with a dog that assists him in combat. Though John has the opportunity to kill Mr. Nobody, he sees the latter’s dog about to be shot by Chidi and decides to save it, as John knows all too well the pain of losing a pet.

John’s act of kindness pays off later on when Mr. Nobody saves him from Chidi while he’s trying to reach Sacré-Cœur. And in an extra bit of payback, Mr. Nobody sics his dog on Chidi’s privates before putting a bullet in his skull. In case everyone has forgotten, never mess with a man and his dog.

1. Dragon’s breath shootout

John shooting someone with the "dragon's breath" in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

If John Wick’s gun-fu wasn’t cool or deadly enough, this film takes it up a notch by having him use a shotgun that literally shoots fire, hence its name, “Dragon’s Breath.” One specific kill can’t be singled out as John wields this outstanding new weapon.

There’s an entire one-shot sequence in which John unleashes the Dragon’s Breath on a whole horde of assassins, setting them all ablaze as the camera looks down on everything like a classic Legend of Zelda game. The scene even uses the dubstep song from the iconic nightclub shootout in the first film, which only illuminates how much the franchise has evolved through the years.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Keanu Reeves returns with a vengeance in John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer
Keanu Reeves stares and walks in a scene from John Wick: Chapter 4.

First, he returned as a killer because of a stolen car and his dead dog. Next, he avenged the man who double-crossed him. Then, he survived an entire army of bounty hunters after being labeled, "excommunicado." Now, the elite assassin is out to take down the entire High Table and earn his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves returns as Wick, the exceptional hitman who originally left the criminal underworld for a peaceful life with his wife, Helen. After Helen's death, John is dragged back into a violent world as he looks to right the wrongs of his past, killing those who try to stop him. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, an injured Wick is brought to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), and they agree to team up to face the High Table. Chapter 4 will depict Wick's global battle against the assassin organization. If the trailer is a tease of what's to come, expect guns, axes, and a lot of death.

Read more
First image of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 revealed
John Wick sits at an altar in John Wick 4.

The world's most dangerous and skilled hitman prays for vengeance in the first look at John Wick: Chapter 4. In the image, Keanu Reeves is seen kneeling before an altar surrounded by candles. The description reads: "And so it begins ... #JW4."

Reeves returns for his fourth outing as the legendary assassin known in the underworld as "The Boogeyman." Set to reprise their roles alongside Reeves are Ian McShane as Winston, Resident Evil's Lance Reddick as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King. Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Donnie Yen will also star in the film.

Read more
Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina
Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

Last year, Ana de Armas turned a lot of heads with her charismatic portrayal of a CIA agent named Paloma in No Time To Die. In just a few minutes of screen time, de Armas stole the show as Paloma and more than held her own while fighting alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond. Now, de Armas may be getting an action franchise of her own. At CinemaCon, Lionsgate confirmed that the actress will star in Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick films.

De Armas will play a young assassin who wants to avenge the murders of her family. The groundwork for the spinoff occurred in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, when John revisited his former crime syndicate, the Ruska Roma. While conferring with the Director (Anjelica Huston), John witnessed the order of ballerinas who are trained to become killers.

Read more