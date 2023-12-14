Deadpool 3 named Fandango’s most anticipated movie of 2024

2023 was the roughest year to date for Marvel Studios, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collapsing in its second weekend and The Marvels flopping even harder than The Flash. But the good news for Marvel is that the MCU brand is far from finished. Fandango has revealed that Deadpool 3, the only Marvel Studios movie on the calendar for next year, is the most anticipated movie of 2024.
Fandango is an advanced movie ticket service that has been around since 2000. This year’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey received responses from over 8,000 Fandango users. Deadpool 3’s rise to the top stems in large part from the long-awaited team-up of Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious antihero and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Reynolds briefly played a different version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. But this marks their first full-length movie together.
Deadpool 3 is also rumored to include several former Marvel superhero actors from the 20th Century Fox era, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra. That’s also driving the interest in the film, especially if any of those characters return for the eventual crossover film, Avengers: Secret Wars.
The rest of Fandango’s survey results are included below.
2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films
- Deadpool 3
- Beetlejuice 2
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Dune: Part Two
- Venom 3
- Despicable Me 4
- Inside Out 2
- Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
- Gladiator 2
- A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
- Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
- Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
- Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie
- Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2
Most Anticipated Heroes
- Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
- Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
- Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
- Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
- Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Most Anticipated Villains
- Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
- Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
- The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two
Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Dune: Part Two
- Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
- Gladiator 2
- A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated Family Movies
- Despicable Me 4
- Inside Out 2
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Garfield
Most Anticipated Comedies
- Beetlejuice 2
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Bad Boys 4
- Mean Girls
- Wicked Part 1
Most Anticipated Superhero Movies
- Deadpool 3
- Venom 3
- Joker: Folie à Deux
- Transformers One
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers
- Beetlejuice 2
- Alien: Romulus
- Nosferatu
- Twisters
- The Watchers
Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres
- Action/Adventure
- Comedy
- Superhero/Comic Book
- Drama
- Animated/Family
