 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Deadpool 3 named Fandango’s most anticipated movie of 2024

Blair Marnell
By

2023 was the roughest year to date for Marvel Studios, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collapsing in its second weekend and The Marvels flopping even harder than The Flash. But the good news for Marvel is that the MCU brand is far from finished. Fandango has revealed that Deadpool 3, the only Marvel Studios movie on the calendar for next year, is the most anticipated movie of 2024.

Fandango is an advanced movie ticket service that has been around since 2000. This year’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey received responses from over 8,000 Fandango users. Deadpool 3’s rise to the top stems in large part from the long-awaited team-up of Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious antihero and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Reynolds briefly played a different version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. But this marks their first full-length movie together.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool 3 is also rumored to include several former Marvel superhero actors from the 20th Century Fox era, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra. That’s also driving the interest in the film, especially if any of those characters return for the eventual crossover film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Wade Wilson looks towards the camera in Deadpool.
20th Century Studios

The rest of Fandango’s survey results are included below.

Don't Miss:

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films

  1. Deadpool 3
  2. Beetlejuice 2
  3. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
  4. Dune: Part Two
  5. Venom 3
  6. Despicable Me 4
  7. Inside Out 2
  8. Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
  9. Gladiator 2
  10. A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

  1. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
  2. Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
  3. Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
  4. Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie
  5. Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Heroes

  1. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
  2. Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
  3. Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
  4. Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
  5. Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains

  1. Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
  2. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
  3. Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
  4. The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
  5. Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies

  1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
  2. Dune: Part Two
  3. Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
  4. Gladiator 2
  5. A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies

  1. Despicable Me 4
  2. Inside Out 2
  3. Kung Fu Panda 4
  4. Mufasa: The Lion King
  5. Garfield

Most Anticipated Comedies

  1. Beetlejuice 2
  2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
  3. Bad Boys 4
  4. Mean Girls
  5. Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies

  1. Deadpool 3
  2. Venom 3
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux
  4. Transformers One
  5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers

  1. Beetlejuice 2
  2. Alien: Romulus
  3. Nosferatu
  4. Twisters
  5. The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres

  1. Action/Adventure
  2. Comedy
  3. Superhero/Comic Book
  4. Drama
  5. Animated/Family

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The worst MCU movies ever, ranked
Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Robert Downey Jr. in the poster for Iron Man 3.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in flames. Once the pinnacle of blockbuster entertainment, the MCU is now but a shadow of its former self, struggling to control its increasingly complicated universe while trying to maintain audiences' attention. Following the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU has produced numerous disappointments, and things don't seem to be looking up for the company's future. The Marvels' low box office performance and lukewarm critical reception only confirm the sorry state the MCU has found itself in.

But these issues are not new. We were so high on the MCU craze throughout the 2010s that we gave it a pass or outright ignored the numerous mediocre efforts. While it's easy to point at Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the beginning of the end, the truth is the MCU has never been perfect. In fact, many of its projects released during the Infinity Saga are duds that only get worse with age. Some are merely adequate, but the worst MCU movies stand among the all-time worst superhero movies, and it's high time we recognize it.
7. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in November
A battle from Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

As the calendar turns to November, many streaming services will gear their programming to reflect the holidays. However, there will still be other genres readily available. Tubi, for example, still has a great selection of sci-fi films. As a FAST service, Tubi customers can access the service for free and watch programs with ads.

Sci-fi fans need to watch these three films in November: a reboot of a storied franchise from the 1960s and 1970s, an iconic horror film from John Carpenter, and a sequel to Guillermo del Toro's monster movie.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 movies leaving Netflix by November 1
Jim Carrey pulls back on a boys face in Liar Liar.

With November rapidly approaching, Netflix will soon part ways with several films from its library. Many popular movies will be saying goodbye to the streamer next month, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Reservoir Dogs, and Cliffhanger.

However, there is still time to watch those and other departing movies. Below, we listed three films that will be leaving Netflix at the end of October. Our selections include an iconic Batman adaptation, a charming action rom-com, and a 1990s comedy. Remember: November 1 is the last day to watch these films on Netflix.
The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more