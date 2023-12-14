Deadpool 3 named Fandango’s most anticipated movie of 2024

2023 was the roughest year to date for Marvel Studios, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collapsing in its second weekend and The Marvels flopping even harder than The Flash. But the good news for Marvel is that the MCU brand is far from finished. Fandango has revealed that Deadpool 3, the only Marvel Studios movie on the calendar for next year, is the most anticipated movie of 2024.

Fandango is an advanced movie ticket service that has been around since 2000. This year’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey received responses from over 8,000 Fandango users. Deadpool 3’s rise to the top stems in large part from the long-awaited team-up of Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious antihero and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Reynolds briefly played a different version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. But this marks their first full-length movie together.

Deadpool 3 is also rumored to include several former Marvel superhero actors from the 20th Century Fox era, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra. That’s also driving the interest in the film, especially if any of those characters return for the eventual crossover film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The rest of Fandango’s survey results are included below.

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films

Deadpool 3 Beetlejuice 2 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Dune: Part Two Venom 3 Despicable Me 4 Inside Out 2 Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim Gladiator 2 A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2 Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1 Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Heroes

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4 Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3 Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2 Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Dune: Part Two Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim Gladiator 2 A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Despicable Me 4 Inside Out 2 Kung Fu Panda 4 Mufasa: The Lion King Garfield

Most Anticipated Comedies

Beetlejuice 2 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Bad Boys 4 Mean Girls Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies

Deadpool 3 Venom 3 Joker: Folie à Deux Transformers One Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers

Beetlejuice 2 Alien: Romulus Nosferatu Twisters The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres

Action/Adventure Comedy Superhero/Comic Book Drama Animated/Family

