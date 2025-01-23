7 most anticipated Netflix movies of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Havoc 6. The Electric State 5. Jay Kelly 4. The Immortal Man 3. Happy Gilmore 2 2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery 1. Frankenstein

Netflix has one of the best movie libraries in streaming, if not the best. Often considered the king of streamers, Netflix has a strong collection of pictures, both original and acquired, that make it the ultimate destination for streaming fans looking to spend a night in. Netflix has also become a giant thanks to its constant flow of content, premiering a new movie every week and producing some very high-profile projects from major names in entertainment.

2025 won’t be any different, as Netflix has several major movies coming out over the next twelve months. From auteur-driven remakes of classics of horror to ambitious adaptations of sci-fi novels to long-awaited sequels to major successes, Netflix’s library for 2025 is full of modern hits in the making. These movies will all surely attract major crowds, and some might even become major players at the 2026 awards season, ensuring Netflix’s place as the ultimate leader in the streaming space.

7. Havoc

Tom Hardy is one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, and everything he does comes with a degree of anticipation and prestige. However, Havoc is slightly more interesting, as it was initially shot in 2021 and has been in something of a limbo ever since it wrapped. Delays concerning the 2023 strikes and scheduling issues, plus reshoots last year, meant that the film went far too long without seeing the light of day.

Directed by The Raid‘s Gareth Evans, Havoc follows a detective entering the criminal world to save a politician’s son after a drug deal gone wrong. The supporting cast includes Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant, making it an even hotter ticket. It’s still unknown when it will premiere, but Evans stated last year he hoped for a release in the first half of 2025, meaning we might not have to wait long before this long-gestating project finally premieres.

6. The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown, undoubtedly the First Lady of Netflix, joins forces with Chris Pratt for the Russo Brothers’ sci-fi adventure The Electric State. Very loosely based on the eponymous 2018 graphic novel and set in a dystopian 1994, the film stars Brown as Michelle, a young woman approached by a robot who claims to have information about her missing brother. Alongside Brown and Pratt, the film also stars Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Although the Russo Brothers have been pretty hit-or-miss following their stint in the MCU, The Electric State seems right up their alley. However, the changes they made to the story have already attracted a negative reaction from fans, who expected a more straightforward adaptation of the source material. Brown will have a busy slate with Netflix in 2025, with this promising film premiering on March 14, plus the fifth and final season of Stranger Things coming out sometime after.

5. Jay Kelly

In 2019, Noah Baumbach scored one of his greatest critical hits with Marriage Story for Netflix. While the follow-up, White Noise, was less successful, the director is back with the streamer for Jay Kelly, which might be his ticket back to the Oscars. Co-written by the ever-underrated Emily Mortimer, the film will star an ensemble cast, including Oscar winners George Clooney, Laura Dern and Jim Broadbent alongside Adam Sandler, Billy Krudup, and Riley Keough.

Not much is known about the plot, but we can expect another introspective dramedy based on Baumbach’s previous work. A more international story can also be expected, as the film was shot in New York, London, and Tuscany. Netflix will probably want to position this as an awards contender, so a premiere in the fall of 2025 makes sense. With such a talented ensemble and director, Jay Kelly has the potential to be one of the streamer’s most acclaimed efforts of the year.

4. The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders ended in 2022. Ever since, rumors have been circulating about a film adaptation that would continue the story of Tommy Shelby and his criminal family. Finally, in 2024, show creator Steven Knight confirmed a movie in the works, with Oscar winner Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby. Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and Packy Lee will also reprise their roles, with Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan joining the cast.

Little is known about The Immortal Man‘s plot other than that it will take place years after the show’s conclusion. However, Peaky Blinders remains such a beloved show that it’s hard to imagine this movie not doing well. Murphy and Knight’s return, plus the promise of more stylish violence, are plenty to compel audiences to tune into this long-awaited movie. There’s no date of release, but considering it wrapped filming in December 2024, it’s safe to expect The Immortal Man at some point this year.

3. Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler’s most beloved movies, so it was always going to get a sequel. The actor is famous for its long-term partnership with Netflix, and Happy Gilmore 2 will be another entry into their ever-expanding collaboration. Alongside Sandler, original stars Christopher McDonald and multi-Emmy winner Julie Bowen will also return, joined by newcomers like Bad Bunny and Margaret Qualley.

Like most Netflix movies set to premiere this year, plot details for Happy Gilmore 2 are scarce. However, audiences can expect the familiar brand of humor that has made Sandler such a massive star, plus a collection of cameos that will include several pro-golfers and musicians like Eminem. Sandler has carved himself a comfortable place among Netflix’s biggest stars, and Happy Gilmore 2 will only increase his lucrative relationship with the streamer.

2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Ryan Johnson returns to the whodunit world with Wake Up Dead Man, the third entry in his Knives Out series following 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, this time joined by a massive cast including Oscar nominees Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, and Thomas Haden Church. Also starring are Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, and Kerry Washington.

Unsurprisingly, plot details are still under wraps, but we know both Brolin and O’Connor will play priests. Considering the huge success of both previous entries in this modern series, it’s safe to say Wake Up Dead Man is among the most highly anticipated movies of the year, not only from Netflix but overall. Knives Out and Glass Onion were both November releases, so chances are Wake Up Dead Man will follow suit and premiere the same month following an awards-friendly debut on TIFF.

1. Frankenstein

Frankenstein will continue Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s collaboration with Netflix, yet another adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic work of Gothic fiction. Oscar Isaac will star as Doctor Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster and Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in undisclosed roles.

Knowing del Toro, fans can expect a faithful adaptation of Shelley’s classic with a political edge. Netflix will surely want to position this film as a major awards contender, so a late 2025 premiere makes the most sense, meaning fans will have to wait a bit until they see it. However, the wait will surely be worth it; del Toro is one of the most prolific and acclaimed directors working today, and his horror sensibilities are a perfect match for Frankenstein. Thus, this horror story is not only the most highly anticipated Netflix original of the year but arguably the most anticipated movie of 2025 overall.