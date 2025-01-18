7 most anticipated comedy movies of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Freakier Friday (August 8, 2025) 6. Love Hurts (February 7, 2025) 5. The Naked Gun (August 1, 2025) 4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (TBD 2025) 3. Mickey 17 (March 7, 2025) 2. Paddington in Peru (February 14, 2025) 1. A Minecraft Movie (April 4, 2025)

People could always use a good laugh when they’re watching movies, especially when they’re trying to escape the pressures of the real world. For this reason, 2025 has plenty of comedies for audiences to enjoy in the new year, from high-concept pictures like Mickey 17 and A Minecraft Movie to more traditional comedies like Freakier Friday and The Naked Gun. Though several films will compete for audiences’ attention in 2025, at this point, people are most looking forward to seeing these seven comedies this year.

7. Freakier Friday (August 8, 2025)

Freakier Friday will feature more fantastical hijinks for Tess and Anna Coleman when they both switch bodies again with the latter’s teenage daughter and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, bringing greater chaos to the union of two families. Freaky Friday remains one of the most iconic comedies of the 2000s, so a sequel film was all but inevitable.

When Disney announced a follow-up film starring both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, amongst several returning cast members, fans were left up in arms, anxious to see how the sequel would hold up after decades of waiting.

6. Love Hurts (February 7, 2025)

Actor Ke Huy Quan displayed his Oscar-winning talents in action and comedy in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan playing the lead role alongside fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in Love Hurts makes it the must-see action comedy of February, especially when it’s produced by John Wick director David Leitch.

The film features Quan as an upbeat realtor whose past life as a hitman catches up to him when both his former partner and murderous brother reenter his life. Audiences who were left wanting more of Quan after EEAAO should watch Love Hurts, as the film’s trailer has him shining once more in another quirky, romantic, and action-packed comedy.

5. The Naked Gun (August 1, 2025)

Since The Naked Gun is one of the most beloved comedy films in cinema history, news of a remake was both a welcome surprise and a source of great concern. Though people may fear 2025’s The Naked Gun won’t be as fantastic as the original film, it is worth noting that The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directed it with a story written by Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane.

With two of modern comedy’s greatest minds at the helm of this project, The Naked Gun sounds even more like a tantalizing treat. Also, given lead actor Liam Neeson’s skills in both action and comedy, he should be a worthy successor to the great, straight-faced Leslie Nielsen.

4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (TBD 2025)

Netflix and writer/director Rian Johnson will show detective Benoit Blanc returning to investigate another star-studded mystery in this third Knives Out film. Naturally, the plot of Wake Up Dead Man is still a mystery. However, Johnson told Variety that Wake Up Dead Man will “strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically” from the previous film, Glass Onion.

Also, the director has already found top-tier actors to star in his big-budget sequel, including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Cailee Spaeny.

3. Mickey 17 (March 7, 2025)

This black sci-fi comedy follows Robert Pattinson as a man who signs up to be a laborer outside planet Earth and gets cloned every time he dies, only for two of his clones to face off after one of them somehow escapes death.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning Parasite creator Bong Joon-ho, this film built up plenty of hype from fans after several years of waiting, including multiple delays. But with its first trailer, Mickey 17 seemed worth the wait as it teased itself to be another wild, politically charged satire that boldly goes where no comedy has gone before.

2. Paddington in Peru (February 14, 2025)

Since Paddington 2 has been listed among the greatest films of all time, this globe-trotting sequel deserves a hard stare from moviegoers. Paddington in Peru shows the titular bear traveling to his homeland in South America with the Brown family, embarking on another thrilling adventure to find his missing Aunt Lucy.

Though not as acclaimed as its predecessors, this third film already has an incredible 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, the trailer for Paddington in Peru shows the film retains the franchise’s big heart and quirky, family-friendly humor, making for a terrific movie for viewers of all ages.

1. A Minecraft Movie (April 4, 2025)

Early reactions to A Minecraft Movie have been a mixed bag, as the first trailer of this live-action/CGI film invoked the ire and confusion of viewers across the Internet. Nevertheless, the film is based on one of the most popular video games ever, and all eyes will be on this cinematic adaptation when it hits theaters in 2025.

Also, since Minecraft is all about having fun, the movie seems to have captured that spirit as the trailers depict an exciting, lighthearted adventure brimming with Jack Black’s comedic intensity that should appeal to countless casual viewers.