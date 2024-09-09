If you’re interested in photography — whether professionally or as a hobby — at some point you’ll have to take the leap and purchase a worthy camera. It can be difficult to justify a dedicated camera purchase since your phone has a built-in camera. But it’s not the same. So, you’ll want to start browsing great camera deals to find a beginner-friendly camera until you learn the ropes. The Canon EOS R100 is an excellent novice and intermediate-level camera, and it’s on sale today at Target. It also comes with an extra telephoto lens. Usually $600, you can grab it today for $400 so you’re saving $200 as part of this deal. it’s a great camera if you’re looking to upgrade your photo game and you don’t have a lot of experience with DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

Why shop this Canon EOS R100 deal with a lens kit at Target?

So, what makes this camera such a good option for beginner photographers? For starters, Canon is an excellent brand and regularly features in our best DSLR cameras guide. Not only that, it also shows up in our best digital cameras guide, and for good reason. Sure, the models in those guides might be different but it certainly shows that Nikon knows what its doing when it comes to the digital photography world.

Most importantly, the Canons EOS R100 is user-friendly and easy to set up. That makes a world of difference when you’re out on a photo shoot trying to snap some quality pics. You have full access to the settings and features and it’s not challenging to learn how to make the most of the camera.

The Canon EOS R100 has a 24.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, and dual-pixel CMOS autofocus. For action shots, it can handle 6.5 frames per second of continuous shooting. Just hold the shutter button down and it will snap a series of photos. It can also shoot full HD movies at up to 60 frames per second or 4K (cropped) movies at up to 24 frames per second. Video shouldn’t be the go-to, but it’s there when you need it.

Creative filters and creative assist onboard help you optimize your photos. Meanwhile, the CMOS autofocus can detect human faces while focusing on the subject’s eyes. Plus, Bluetooth and WiFi are built-in. That allows you to use the Canon Camera Connect app to transfer and share your photos without connecting to a computer or another device. Moreover, the EOS R100 has an RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and this kit comes with an added RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens for telephoto zoom coverage.

Normally $600, you can get the Canon EOS R100 kit at Target for $400 today, saving you $200. Don’t waste time, because we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available.