 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The novice to intermediate Canon EOS R100 camera is on sale for $200 off today

By
Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera with lens attached
Canon

If you’re interested in photography — whether professionally or as a hobby — at some point you’ll have to take the leap and purchase a worthy camera. It can be difficult to justify a dedicated camera purchase since your phone has a built-in camera. But it’s not the same. So, you’ll want to start browsing great camera deals to find a beginner-friendly camera until you learn the ropes. The Canon EOS R100 is an excellent novice and intermediate-level camera, and it’s on sale today at Target. It also comes with an extra telephoto lens. Usually $600, you can grab it today for $400 so you’re saving $200 as part of this deal. it’s a great camera if you’re looking to upgrade your photo game and you don’t have a lot of experience with DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

Why shop this Canon EOS R100 deal with a lens kit at Target?

A Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera on a white background.
Canon

So, what makes this camera such a good option for beginner photographers? For starters, Canon is an excellent brand and regularly features in our best DSLR cameras guide. Not only that, it also shows up in our best digital cameras guide, and for good reason. Sure, the models in those guides might be different but it certainly shows that Nikon knows what its doing when it comes to the digital photography world.

Most importantly, the Canons EOS R100 is user-friendly and easy to set up. That makes a world of difference when you’re out on a photo shoot trying to snap some quality pics. You have full access to the settings and features and it’s not challenging to learn how to make the most of the camera.

The Canon EOS R100 has a 24.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, and dual-pixel CMOS autofocus. For action shots, it can handle 6.5 frames per second of continuous shooting. Just hold the shutter button down and it will snap a series of photos. It can also shoot full HD movies at up to 60 frames per second or 4K (cropped) movies at up to 24 frames per second. Video shouldn’t be the go-to, but it’s there when you need it.

Creative filters and creative assist onboard help you optimize your photos. Meanwhile, the CMOS autofocus can detect human faces while focusing on the subject’s eyes. Plus, Bluetooth and WiFi are built-in. That allows you to use the Canon Camera Connect app to transfer and share your photos without connecting to a computer or another device. Moreover, the EOS R100 has an RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and this kit comes with an added RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens for telephoto zoom coverage.

Normally $600, you can get the Canon EOS R100 kit at Target for $400 today, saving you $200. Don’t waste time, because we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
DJI Pocket 2 handheld 4K camera with gimbal is 20% off right now
The DJI Pocket 2 handheld 4K camera, held by a person.

DJI, which you may have seen when you come across drone deals, has taken a firm step towards the camera industry with products like the DJI Pocket 2. If you're interested in this handheld camera, you can currently get it with a $70 discount on its original price of $349, so you'll only have to pay $279. We're not sure until when you can get the camera for 20% off, but if you don't want to miss out on this bargain, the right move is to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the DJI Pocket 2 handheld 4K camera
The DJI Pocket 2, the successor of the DJI Osmo Pocket, is a tiny but powerful camera as it's equipped with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, up from the 1/2.3-inch sensor in its predecessor, that allows it to take 64MP photos and 4K videos. It also packs a 20mm f/1.8 lens, which allows the camera to take nice pictures even in low-light conditions.  One of its best features, however, is its three-axis gimbal that uses motorized stabilization to keep the camera steady no matter what, for the smoothest videos you will ever take.

Read more
Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
Nikon Z5 Review

We've got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you're doing. That's why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we've also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.
Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?
Do you need a new camera? It's a really obvious but important question. It's incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won't really use it then hold out and don't buy one.

Read more
Canon EOS M50 gets a $100 price cut for Black Friday
Canon EOS M50 white front tilt screen

This Black Friday, we’re seeing some incredible discounts on everything from laptops to cameras, so be sure to check out these Black Friday deals. Amazon is among the big retailers cutting prices on all kinds of products, so if you have a piece of tech in mind, check out the Amazon Black Friday deals. Right now, Amazon has slashed $100 offthe price of the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera. It’s down to $549 from its regular price of $649, a massive 15% discount.

Whether you’re an amateur, budding pro photographer, or vlogger, the Canon EOS M50 can quickly become your go-to camera. It can shoot video in 4K and has hugely impressive photo capabilities, even in low light. But with this deal, you don’t just get the camera, but a whole kit. There’s the camera, an EF-M 15-45mm lens, a tripod to set up your steady shots or video-recording station, and a backpack -- all for $100 off the regular price. This is the ideal starter camera if you’re kicking off a YouTube channel, or just want a sturdy go-to camera for an upcoming trip or the holiday season.

Read more