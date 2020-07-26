  1. Deals
Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Guide

By

A new school season is looming, but with most schools remaining closed until after Christmas to slow the transmission of COVID-19, there’s a newfound expectation on both parents and students to buy expensive electronics like Chromebooks to bring the classroom home. Fortunately, there are several back-to-school sales in full swing — and more imminent — to make transforming the front room into an education station a little lighter on the wallet.

Jump To:

Before we dive into the full list of what’s available and where, let’s take a look at the highlights. If it’s a laptop you’re after, the fantastic HP Chromebook 14 is on sale for only $199 at Best Buy, down $50 from the usual $249. Rather have something smaller and a bit more compact? The Blue Shirt retailer has the latest iPad Mini for $350. That’s $50 below sticker. Need some headphones? Amazon has the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 for $339, down from $399.

Right, that’s the must-haves all taken care of. Now let’s take a look at all of the different retailers holding dedicated back-to-school sales, followed by a slimmed-down list of the very best back-to-school deals — chosen by our team of experts. Just keep in mind that many stores have yet to kick off their promotions, so don’t panic if the product you’re looking for isn’t in the list. Simply bookmark this page and check back tomorrow for the latest offers.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Sales

  • Amazon Back-to-School Sale: Amazon hasn’t kicked off a back-to-school sale, but it is nevertheless offering discounts on must-have electronics that will make learning from home (and campus) a breeze.
  • Apple Back-to-School Sale: In the market for an iPad or Mac? Provide a valid student ID and the manufacturer will knock up to $200 off the price of the machine, 20% off Apple Care+, and throw in free AirPods.
  • Best Buy Back-to-School SaleBest Buy has created a dedicated Student Hub for its back-to-school sale. Follow the steps to enroll and you’ll be met with massive savings on everything from iPads to 4K TVs.
  • Dell Back-to-School Sale: Dell is offering massive discounts not only on laptops, monitors, and other computing hardware, but also smart home tech like Roombas, Nest Learning Thermostats, and 4K TVs.
  • HP Back-to-School Sale: HP has been running back-to-school sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for Back-to-School 2020: Up to 40% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
  • Microsoft Back-to-School Sale: Microsoft is selling off several must-have laptops on the cheap in its back-to-school sale, and with discounts coming in as steep as $930, it’s a promotion that’s not to be missed.
  • Staples Back-to-School Sale: Staples has everything from laptops and tablets to office furniture and stationary at rock-bottom prices. If you’re serious about bringing the classroom home, this is the sale to shop.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Deals

  • Amazon Fire 7 (16GB, Wi-Fi)$35, was $50
  • WD Elements 2TB External Hard Drive$60, was $130
  • Amazon Kindle (Latest Model)$70, was $90
  • Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)$80, was $150
  • HP Chromebook 14$199, was $249
  • Sony WH-1000XM3$278, was $350
  • Apple iPad Mini (32GB, Wi-Fi)$350, was $400
  • Dell XPS 13 (8GB RAM, 25GB SSD)$850, was $900
  • Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$950, was $1000
CAN'T MISS

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

FREE!
Expires soon
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is like Netflix, but for books and magazines. Sign up now and you'll score a two-month subscription for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing — no strings attached.
Start Membership
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$350 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

HP Chromebook x360 14 2-in-1

$549 $629
Expires soon
Most Chrome OS laptops are sporting mobile CPUs and pared-down hardware, but if you want more traditional PC-like specs with a modern 2-in-1 design, this 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 fits the bill.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$230 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
UP TO 6 DEVICES

Microsoft Office 365 Home with McAfee Total Protection

$100 $190
Expires soon
This six-user Office 365 license doesn't just cover your whole family (or small workplace), it also keeps you covered from viruses and malware with free McAfee Total Protection.
Buy at Dell
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$289 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard

$25 $30
Expires soon
The Logitech K360 is hands-down the best basic wireless keyboard on the shelves, featuring a built-in numeric keypad. It can even be hooked up to an iPad. All that for under $30? Count us in.
Buy at Andorama
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
WIRELESS PRINTER

Canon Pixma TR4520 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

$60 $100
Expires soon
For well under $100, the Canon Pixma TR4520 is a solid, simple, inkjet printer, scanner, and copier with wireless printing functionality.
Buy at Canon
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
FULL HD MONITOR

27-inch BenQ Desktop Monitor

$176 $298
Expires soon
If you want to size up to a 27-inch monitor for less than 200 bucks, the BenQ GW2780 is the best deal going right now.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$278 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$135 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
4K ULTRA HD MONITOR

27-inch Dell FreeSync Desktop Monitor

$350 $400
Expires soon
This Dell 27-inch monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best 4K Ultra HD FreeSync desktop displays you'll find for the price.
Buy at Amazon
MUST-HAVE

HP Chromebook 14

$260 $338
Expires soon
A solid, no-frills 14-inch Chromebook to meet your basic needs. Ideal for light daily use, as a kid's first laptop, for a student, or just as a cheap "backup" computer.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$949 $1,000
Expires soon
The MacBook Air is the best entry-level MacBook you can buy — perfect for college students — and at this price, it's a no-brainer.
Buy at Amazon
