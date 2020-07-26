Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Guide

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A new school season is looming, but with most schools remaining closed until after Christmas to slow the transmission of COVID-19, there’s a newfound expectation on both parents and students to buy expensive electronics like Chromebooks to bring the classroom home. Fortunately, there are several back-to-school sales in full swing — and more imminent — to make transforming the front room into an education station a little lighter on the wallet.

Jump To:

Before we dive into the full list of what’s available and where, let’s take a look at the highlights. If it’s a laptop you’re after, the fantastic HP Chromebook 14 is on sale for only $199 at Best Buy, down $50 from the usual $249. Rather have something smaller and a bit more compact? The Blue Shirt retailer has the latest iPad Mini for $350. That’s $50 below sticker. Need some headphones? Amazon has the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 for $339, down from $399.

Right, that’s the must-haves all taken care of. Now let’s take a look at all of the different retailers holding dedicated back-to-school sales, followed by a slimmed-down list of the very best back-to-school deals — chosen by our team of experts. Just keep in mind that many stores have yet to kick off their promotions, so don’t panic if the product you’re looking for isn’t in the list. Simply bookmark this page and check back tomorrow for the latest offers.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Sales

Amazon Back-to-School Sale: Amazon hasn't kicked off a back-to-school sale, but it is nevertheless offering discounts on must-have electronics that will make learning from home (and campus) a breeze.

Apple Back-to-School Sale: In the market for an iPad or Mac? Provide a valid student ID and the manufacturer will knock up to $200 off the price of the machine, 20% off Apple Care+, and throw in free AirPods.

Best Buy Back-to-School Sale: Best Buy has created a dedicated Student Hub for its back-to-school sale. Follow the steps to enroll and you'll be met with massive savings on everything from iPads to 4K TVs.

Dell Back-to-School Sale: Dell is offering massive discounts not only on laptops, monitors, and other computing hardware, but also smart home tech like Roombas, Nest Learning Thermostats, and 4K TVs.

HP Back-to-School Sale: HP has been running back-to-school sales since what feels like the start of time, and it's back with another one for Back-to-School 2020: Up to 40% off laptops, monitors, and printers.

Microsoft Back-to-School Sale: Microsoft is selling off several must-have laptops on the cheap in its back-to-school sale, and with discounts coming in as steep as $930, it's a promotion that's not to be missed.

Staples Back-to-School Sale: Staples has everything from laptops and tablets to office furniture and stationary at rock-bottom prices. If you're serious about bringing the classroom home, this is the sale to shop.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Deals

Amazon Fire 7 (16GB, Wi-Fi) — $35 , was $50

— , was $50 WD Elements 2TB External Hard Drive — $60 , was $130

— , was $130 Amazon Kindle (Latest Model) — $70 , was $90

— , was $90 Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) — $80 , was $150

— , was $150 HP Chromebook 14 — $199 , was $249

— , was $249 Sony WH-1000XM3 — $278 , was $350

— , was $350 Apple iPad Mini (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Dell XPS 13 (8GB RAM, 25GB SSD) — $850 , was $900

— , was $900 Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $950, was $1000

