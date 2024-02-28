 Skip to main content
Fujifilm’s most-hyped camera has just started shipping

Trevor Mogg
By
Fujifilm's X100VI camera, released in 2024.
Fujifilm

The latest iteration of Fujifilm’s X100 camera started shipping on Wednesday.

The X100VI is — as the name cleverly suggests — the sixth in the series. Early reviews have been mostly positive as the camera builds on the successes of the already impressive earlier models going all the way back to the original X100, which launched in 2011.

While Fujifilm’s fixed-lens, mirrorless camera has always been popular — especially with street photographers or serious hobbyists who want excellent image quality in a compact device — it was the X100V that really saw sales soar, propelled partly by fans on TikTok.

The beautifully styled camera became so popular that for the last year or so it’s been almost impossible to find, and in recent days the X100V was still selling online with a higher sticker price than the new X100VI, which retails for $1,599. This despite the V having an official price of $1,399.

It’s too early to say if the X100VI will prove as popular as its predecessor, but if it is, hopefully Fujifilm has done enough to avoid annoying supply issues this time around.

The new X100VI comes with a larger 40 megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and introduces in-body image stabilization, a feature early reviewers have been getting very excited about is it offers more reliability in lowlight shooting when slower shutter speeds are more likely. The flip-out display that first showed up with the X100V has been tweaked to offer slightly more tilt and pull, and the battery — the same one used by the V — is rated to provide 450 shots per charge. The camera also continues to offer its popular film simulation modes, including a new one, Reala Ace.

To commemorate Fujifilm’s 90th year, the company is also offering 1,934 Limited Edition X100VI units with the camera body engraved with the corporate brand logo from Fujifilm’s founding in 1934, together with a unique serial number as proof of the limited edition. The $1,999 package also includes a limited-edition strap, a soft release button, and other goodies.

