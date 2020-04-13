Ever since the original model appeared in 2011, Fujifilm’s X100 camera has become hugely popular with street photographers around the world.

Its superb lens, compact size, solid build, and, importantly for street shooters — near-silent leaf shutter — make it a top choice for photographers keen to capture scenes of everyday life. The Japanese camera maker recently launched the X100V, marking the fifth update in nine years. Digital Trends recently compared the latest model with its predecessor, the X100F, to see if it’s worth upgrading.

To celebrate the arrival of the X100V, Aussie photographer and educator Matt Granger lined up all five versions to see how the camera has changed over time. If you’re in the market for an X100 but can’t or don’t want to drop $1,400 on the latest model, Granger’s video (below) is definitely worth a watch. While we wouldn’t recommend the first iteration, all of the subsequent models are great cameras that you can still pick up on the used market, while the X100F is still available new for $1,300.

After outlining the changes through the generations, Granger said that if it came down to value for money, he’d go for the X100s, the second iteration, which can be found for under $500 used. “Personally, it’s a sweet spot, it’s got the 16-megapixel sensor, it’s got a lot of the features that at least for me are valuable [for the way] the way I’m going to use it.” He also notes that while the X100V is clearly the best of the bunch, the X100F is also a great option if you can find it on the used market.

Well-known street photographer Valerie Jardin, who we interviewed a few years back, is a big fan of the X100 series, and I used one to snap these street shots.

Of course, the X100 isn’t for everyone, with some, for example, put off by its fixed 23mm (35mm full-frame equivalent) lens, though Fujifilm has launched a couple of compatible conversion lenses to offer a bit more versatility in that area.

Whether you’re interested in getting started with street photography or simply want to upgrade to a new device, be sure to check out this recently updated guide offering a few suggestions for cameras that can get the job done.

