Save 35% on this SanDisk 128GB SD card for a limited time

When you buy from camera deals, you should also purchase an SD card or two to make sure that you have ample storage for your photos and videos. Unfortunately, the costs will start racking up if you’re also going to buy accessories, so you should be on the lookout for offers like this one from StackSocial — the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB for only $20, following a 35% discount on its original price of $31. That’s $11 in savings on a dependable SD card, but you’ll need to be quick in completing the transaction because there’s no telling when the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD card

DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras usually use SD cards as their storage devices, according to our guide on how to pick the right memory card for your digital camera. If you need one, the SanDisk Extreme Pro is an excellent choice because it offers shot speeds of up to 90 MB/s, which is perfect for recording 4K Ultra HD videos, photos in burst mode, and other types of content that will require a high-performance SD card to keep up with them.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro offers transfer speeds of up to 170 MB/s, so moving your videos and photos to your computer won’t take the whole day. To make sure that your data is protected, the SD card is designed to withstand harsh conditions — it’s temperature-proof, waterproof, shockproof and x-ray-proof, to make sure that you won’t lose its contents no matter what you have to go through. It not only works with cameras too, as it’s compatible with any device that uses SD cards.

If you’ve just purchased a new camera, here’s your chance to buy multiple SD cards at once so that you’ll never run out of storage space, as StackSocial is selling the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB at 35% off. You’ll only have to pay $20, for savings of $11 on its sticker price of $31. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your order for as many SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD cards as you can afford though, as we’re pretty sure that stocks will run out quickly because of this attention-catching offer.