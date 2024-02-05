 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Did your AirPods Pro noise cancellation just get worse?

Phil Nickinson
By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

One of the best things about modern devices — including headphones — is that they can receive firmware updates. And one of the worst things about modern devices is that they can receive firmware updates. And a lot of folks are claiming that the6y’re experiencing the latter after a recent update to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The firmware in question is version 6B34, and it appears to have tweaked the transparency and/or noise-cancellation features of the AirPods Pro in a way that appears to be not so welcome.

Recommended Videos

We’re being a little vague here because this is fairly subjective. It’s entirely possible something changed and you haven’t noticed at all. It’s entirely possible you’ve clogged your AirPods Pro with wax. But there’s enough chatter about this one that it’s worth a mention.

AirPods Pro firmware information on an iPhone.
Screenshot

And then there’s the added complication of how AirPods firmware updates work. That is to say, it’s a mostly opaque process. Your phone or tablet gets the update and pushes them to your AirPods, and that’s that. You don’t really have a say in the matter. Apple at least publicly notes AirPods updates, but the changelog is mostly unhelpful. Update 6B34 mentions “bug fixes and other improvements” — same as the other six update surrounding it. There’s no word of any actual changes or tweaks beyond that.

Related

Complicating things even further is that the 6B34 update has been around for a couple months. Some folks have noted better bass response. Some haven’t. Some have mentioned worsening ANC. Some haven’t.

That’s the bad news. But as we mentioned at the top, firmware updates also can change things for the better. So if your AirPods Pro aren’t sounding as good as they used to, another future firmware update may help with that.

Or it might not. Welcome to the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
A new USB-C case may be in AirPods Pro’s future
The Lightning connection on the AirPods Pro case.

The Lightning connection on AirPods Pro may be a thing of the past if Apple finally makes the switch to USB-C. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the worst-kept secrets in Cupertino, California (if anyone's actually trying to keep it, anyway) is that the iPhone 15 is going to switch to USB-C from Apple's proprietary Lightning connection when it's announced later this year. That's likely due in no small part due to the European Union, and generally speaking, it's a good thing because proprietary cables are bad for you, even if they're great for Apple. (And arguably better for the product.)

Read more
Skullcandy’s new earbuds mimic the AirPods Pro for just $100
Skullcandy Rail in charging case.

Skullcandy's latest wireless earbuds are packed with features, and in typical Skullcandy fashion, they're priced much lower than the competition. The new Skullcandy Rail ($80) and Rail ANC ($100) look very similar to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, and in the case of the Rail ANC, they possess many of the same features. Both models are available on Skullcandy.com starting June 13.

Each Rail model uses the same shape and silicone eartips to seal your ear canal, with touch controls on both earbuds, however, the Rail ANC use transparent plastic for the inside half of the earbud, and they have an extra set of microphones.  Here's what you can expect from each Rail version.
Skullcandy Rail

Read more
Soon, Apple AirPods Pro will be able to react to your environment
Apple AirPods Pro in a person's ear.

At Apple's annual WWDC event today, Apple announced some clever new AirPods Pro skills to make it easier to get the most from the earbuds' active noise cancellation and transparency modes. The new enhancements will be supported by iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, which will both be available in the fall.

The first feature is called Adaptive Audio, an optional mode that sits between full noise cancellation and transparency modes. It uses onboard processing to determine the right amount of noise canceling and transparency for your given situation and automatically applies those changes.

Read more