 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New AirPods teased for 2024, to little surprise

Phil Nickinson
By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen a proper refresh of Apple’s AirPods line. And given that we’re in the back quarter of 2023 it should come as no surprise that word is starting to trickle out about new products potentially coming in 2024. Those words come by way of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who cites unnamed sources detailing changes ahead in the new year.

On tap include:

  • New AirPods Max, which haven’t been touched since they were released in December 2020.
  • New entry-level AirPods. Apple currently still sells the second-generation (2019) AirPods alongside a redesigned third-generation (2021) model, and it’s unclear what a new low-end would mean. But Gurman makes it sound like Apple will keep two options, with the (new) midrange including active noise cancellation, and an updated case with speakers for Find My alerts.
  • The AirPods Pro, which are currently in their second (and a half) iteration (and a year old) and still retail at $250, won’t see another refresh until 2025.
  • It’s pretty safe to say that anything new will come with USB-C instead of Lightning connectors.

New designs and processors are also to be expected. And figure Apple will tout improved performance and audio quality. What you really should be on the lookout for is any sort of new health-related features. It’ll also be interesting to see how any refreshed AirPods fit into Apple’s Vision Pro strategy as the VR/AR headset finally starts to get into consumers’ hands and onto their faces in 2024 and beyond. As it currently stands, only the second-generation AirPods Pro have been mentioned in the same sentence as Vision Pro, with both devices having the H2 chip on board. Whether AirPods Max see support for Vision Pro remains to be seen, though you have to wonder if Apple intends anyone to have that much hardware on their head.

Recommended Videos

In any case, new AirPods are coming next year. Stay tuned.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The one notification AirPods and the iPhone sorely need
airpods charging notification badly needed iphone battery 1

AirPods are a technical marvel. But they're also a fickle beast that at times seem to have a life of their own. That's perhaps true for most wireless earbuds, but maybe more so for Apple's given their close relationship to Apple's hardware and software.

In other words, mine have been driving me nuts this week. The problem isn't necessarily a new one. It's definitely not unheard of for my AirPods Pro to go a little wonky from time to time, to the point where I've made a habit of making sure they actually, ya know, work, before leaving my case in the car and heading into the gym in the morning.

Read more
Amazon’s new $50 Echo Buds take aim at Apple’s AirPods
Amazon's new Echo Buds for 2023.

Amazon is back with a new set of Echo Buds. Though they bear the same name as the first- and second-gen Echo Buds, these new Echo Buds offer an entirely different, semi-in-ear, stem-based design that has more in common with Apple's second-gen AirPods than it does with Amazon's previous designs. The latest Echo Buds are also surprisingly affordable at just $50.

While the decision to keep the name the same may be confusing, the decision to create a set of wireless earbuds with a semi-in-ear shape makes a lot of sense. Fully in-ear buds like the second-gen Echo Buds, the AirPods Pro, and Sony's WF-1000XM4, provide distinct advantages for sound quality and they also set the stage for active noise canceling (ANC). However, lots of people find these earbuds uncomfortable to wear. The silicone tips increase the sensation of having an object wedged in your ear, and some folks complain of a sucking feeling, especially when ANC is turned on.

Read more
This touchscreen AirPods case is the worst thing I’ve seen all week
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.

If you know me even the slightest bit, you’ll know that I’m a big Apple fan. I have an iPad, Apple Watch, and multiple Macs. And even though I’ve been diving into the world of Android phones, my primary device is still an iPhone 14 Pro. I also always have my AirPods Pro 2 with me, whether that’s at home or when I’m out at Disney parks — they're always on me in some way or another.

But as much as I like Apple, there are certainly some things that will make me scratch my head and go “Huh?” The latest one is what appears to be a new patent held by Apple that could lead to an AirPods case with an integrated interactive touchscreen.
The patent does what now?

Read more