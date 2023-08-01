This accessory turned my AirPods into a giant mech head

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ve probably heard of a tech accessory brand called Casetify by now. It’s one of the higher-quality brands of tech accessories out there, and it’s particularly known for having a ton of customizable products, as well as many unique collaborations with artists and well-established brands — including Disney, Star Wars, Peanuts, and more.

The Evangelion x Casetify is one of the latest collaborations that the company has launched, and it should appeal to anyone who is a fan of the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime and manga series. There was even an “Impact!” launch event in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, where a 4-meter tall, 7-meter wide EVA–01 bust was put on display, with the mecha holding a Casetify Impact case that features an iconic NERV design.

Previous Next 1 of 9 CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara CASETiFY/©Khara

We got our hands on some products from the recent Evangelion x Casetify collaboration, and it’s one of the coolest product collections the company has done so far. Here’s a closer look.

Evangelion Test Type–01 protects your AirPods Pro 2

This is one of the most highly sought-after products in the collection, as it was only made in limited quantities and sold out quickly after becoming available. And no wonder — it’s incredibly cool and will definitely turn heads.

This AirPods Pro 2 case features the head of the Evangelion Test Type–01 mecha unit. The case itself basically consists of two layers: the ornamental unit head case and the removable inner case.

The outer case is made of plastic material, and it’s intended only for ornamental or decorative use only. It stands upright, so it’s perfect for placing on a desk or other flat surface to show off. Casetify warns that it is not meant for harsh impacts (ironically), scrapes, or other vigorous activity.

Previous Next 1 of 8 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

You can open up the outer case from the back of the head unit to reveal the hidden compartment inside that houses the removable inner case. The inner case is made with a clear plastic material that is drop-resistant up to six feet, and it includes a carabiner to make it easier to carry.

The front of the case features “EVA–01” in black print where the split is between the case body and lid. You’ll also see “Ejection Cover” in red underneath where the AirPods Pro light indicator is. I’m not sure if it’s just my unit, but the little gray rectangle on the case that looks like it should have the AirPods light centered inside seems off-center, which may or may not drive me crazy.

The inner case does have cutouts for the charging port and the hinge to open the AirPods Pro case, so it won’t interfere with any of that. The bottom of the outer case also has a cutout, allowing you to plug it in with a Lightning cable if needed. It’s not the most practical, but, to be fair, the outer case wasn’t designed to be practical.

Power through with the Evangelion Charging Dock

Another popular product from the collection is the Evangelion Charging Dock, which includes the Umbilical Cable Magnetic Wireless Charger. This charging dock is designed to replicate the Evangelion mobile ejection stand that the mechas rest on when not being piloted.

The charging dock itself is made with a plastic material that actually feels quite hefty at the base. The stand looks and even feels like a high-quality figurine, especially when you see all the details in the plastic mold. There are four rubberized feet on the bottom to prevent the stand from moving around on your desk.

There’s a circular area in the center of the stand, which is where the MagSafe charging puck goes. This part is also adjustable, allowing you to change the viewing angle of your phone when it’s charging. Casetify includes the Umbilical Cable Magnetic Wireless Charger with this product, and it goes into that circular housing with nano removable adhesive tape.

Previous Next 1 of 7 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Umbilical Cable Magnetic Wireless Charger is also pretty cool. The puck features the NERV Emergency text, along with Casetify’s logo at the top. The cable itself is braided nylon with a black background color with white speckles throughout. The “umbilical” part of the cord is on the end with the MagSafe puck, and it appears to be a non-removable plastic covering. Again, it’s supposed to be modeled after the plugs for the mechas.

You can charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone in both vertical and horizontal positions with the Evangelion Charging Dock. And again, the viewing angle can be adjusted too.

The size of the Evangelion Charging Dock is a little large, so Casetify doesn’t recommend moving it around a lot or taking it outside.

Protective phone cases and Apple Watch straps too!

There are several different types of phone cases available in the collection as well. I was sent the Angel Pillow Case, Nerv Logo Mirror Case, Asuka Shikinami Langley Mirror Case, Evangelion Production Model –02 Impact Case, and Evangelion Test Type–01 Ultra Impact Case for my iPhone 14 Pro. The Impact Cases I was sent did not have MagSafe, but you can select the MagSafe option when ordering.

I’ve been a fan of Casetify cases for many years, as they’re some of the toughest and most durable cases I’ve tried out. My favorite is the standard Impact case, though I was a little annoyed I got non-MagSafe versions. The Mirror Cases are a little bulkier and stiffer than the Impact ones, so it was slightly harder to get my phone out to swap. But the buttons on all of the cases feel great to press, and the added grip they all provide means less phone dropping for me.

Previous Next 1 of 9 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

I love all of the artwork that is used for the cases. From the pilots to the Eva units to the NERV and Angel cases, there’s a little something for every Evangelion fan in this collection. While the AirPods Pro 2 case and Charging Dock sold out fast, the cases seem to be plentiful, so take your pick while you can.

I was also sent one of the Evangelion Flexi Bands, which appear to be sold out for the time being. The Flexi Bands are made from recycled phone cases and are also water-, sweat- and corrosion-resistant. For the Evangelion collection, the Flexi Bands only come in designs that are modeled after the original three pilots: Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami, and Asuka Shikinami Langley, with colors taken from their Eva themes. There is also a NERV watch band that is black and white, in case you prefer simplicity.

Though the Flexi Bands are out of stock at the moment, you can sign up for email notifications when and if they come back in stock. The same can be said for the AirPods Pro case and Charging Dock, though since those were made in limited quantities, it’s more unlikely.

Something for all Evangelion fans

These were just a sample of what Casetify sent me, but there are even more products in the collection. Casetify also has MagSafe cardholders, Snappy Grips (similar to PopSockets), laptop sleeves, protective laptop shell cases, iPad cases, MagSafe battery packs, regular AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, Samsung cases, and even water bottles.

There’s a lot of cool stuff in this collection, honestly. It’s just a shame that the coolest and most popular items, which appear to be the Evangelion Test Type–01 AirPods Pro 2 case and Evangelion Charging Dock, seem to be gone already.

Still, if you’re an Evangelion fan and want to show it off with your iPhone, this is a pretty great way to do it.

