I’m in love with these Lunar New Year iPhone accessories

Lunar New Year is on Saturday, February 10, 2024. This is the start of the new year based on the lunar calendar; this time, we are celebrating the Year of the Dragon, and 2024 is associated with the element of Wood. Essentially, this is the year of the Wood Dragon.

I’m a rabbit myself, but I’ve always been a fan of dragons — they’re one of my favorite mythological creatures. According to the Chinese zodiac, those born in the year of the dragon are charismatic, intelligent, powerful, and naturally lucky or gifted. Definitely unique and one of a kind!

Mophie and OtterBox released some gorgeous mobile accessories for the Year of the Dragon, and we got our hands on them. If you’re a dragon or just enjoy beautiful art, then these are must-haves if you can find them.

OtterBox’s iPhone case is a work of art

Last year, I fell in love with the OtterBox Lumen Series Year of the Rabbit case, and I’m glad to see that OtterBox did the same again this year for the dragon.

Unlike last year’s rabbit case, the Year of the Dragon is more colorful, instead of just sticking with the traditional red and gold colors that are pretty standard for the Lunar New Year. For the Year of the Dragon, OtterBox collaborated with acclaimed artist Yulong Lli to bring the bold personality of the dragon to life.

When I first saw this case, I simply fell in love with the design. I’m the kind of person who already has so many iPhone 15 Pro cases all over the place because I love to change my case like I do my underwear. But this case especially caught my eye because of the bright colors and the distinctive dragon design.

The OtterBox Lumen Series Year of the Dragon case features a bright and colorful Chinese dragon with plenty of red, orange, and yellow scales, with the body coiled, forming a circle in the middle that reveals the Apple logo — or perfect for a round MagSafe PopSocket without obstructing the graphic. The dragon also has bright blue eyes and tendrils, which match perfectly with the blue clouds and swirls all around it. There are also plenty of peony-shaped fireworks scattered around the dragon, which add more bursts of color.

The Lumen case is clear where there aren’t graphics. Since I have the Titanium Blue iPhone 15 Pro, I think the phone color pairs nicely with this case in particular. The case also has a gorgeous, bright blue bumper and a front lip that really goes well with blue phones. Honestly, I’m a little shocked at the product images on the OtterBox website, as it does a poor job of showing how vivid the blue bumper is. You get a better idea of how the color is when ordering through Apple.

As far as the Lumen Series case itself, these are relatively slim profile cases that don’t add much bulk. They’re also easy to get on and off and provide a nice grip on your device. I also love the fact that OtterBox uses a button cover for the Action button, and all of the buttons have a nice, tactile feel when pressed. And since it’s OtterBox, even if you do drop it, your device is safe with OtterBox’s Drop+ 3X military standard protection.

The OtterBox Lumen Series for MagSafe in Year of the Dragon design is available for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can only find it directly on OtterBox.com and from Apple Stores (in-person and online) for $50.

Currently, both OtterBox and Apple’s websites are out of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions of the case, but you can sign up for email notifications if they come back in stock. It is still available for the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as of the time of this writing.

OtterBox also has a Rugged Series AirTag case available for the AirTag for $20.

Mophie’s battery pack is just as stunning

Another cool Year of the Dragon accessory I found is the Mophie Powerstation Plus 10K battery pack. Like cases, I have a ton of these things, but I’m also a sucker for one that has some amazing artwork to stand out from the rest.

The artwork on this battery pack is simply gorgeous. It also features a bright and colorful Chinese dragon, though this one has deep blue scales, red talons, and a vivid mane of golden yellow, orange, and red hues. It’s also surrounded by what looks like leaves or petals in similar shades as the dragon itself. The design on this one is more intricate and detailed, with a bit more depth than Yulong Lli’s OtterBox case. The Mophie name and logo are in a matching gold color at the bottom left of the dragon graphic.

I assume that Mophie’s designers created this one since I can’t find an individual artist’s name for the artwork. The battery pack also has a matte finish all over except for the graphic, which is very glossy. I’d be careful of getting it scratched up, and unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a carrying pouch.

The Powerstation Plus is a 10,000mAh battery pack with two integrated cables for USB-C and Lightning. There is also another USB-C port that is used for both input and output. The integrated cables and the USB-C port all have a maximum output of 20W fast charging. However, when you use up at least two or more of the integrated cables or ports, it will have a combined maximum output of 27W.

The Mophie Powerstation Plus 10K – Year of the Dragon edition was available on mophie.com or from the Apple Store for $80. It is currently out of stock, and it’s unknown whether they’ll get more or not, but you can sign up for email notifications.

