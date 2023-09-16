 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When it comes to charging AirPods Pro with USB-C, don’t overthink it

Phil Nickinson
By
Single AirPods Pro in case.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There’s been a bit of a to-do over USB-C and charging rates and data speeds when it comes to the iPhone 15 and its switch away from using Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable. The same goes for the AirPods Pro, which also are getting a refresh to USB-C.

While there are some very real considerations to make note of when it comes to USB-C cables and iPhones — faster is (mostly) better when it comes to charging and transferring data — I couldn’t care less about either of those things when it comes to my AirPods Pro.

Recommended Videos

There are a couple of reasons for that.

First, the charging case for the AirPods Pro has a battery capacity of 523 mAh. For context, that’s six or eight (or more!) times smaller than the iPhone 14, and other phones are in the same ballpark. The point is, it’s not a huge bucket of electrons to fill up.

Related

And that means that you don’t need to point a virtual firehose of electrons to fill said bucket. In fact, you wouldn’t want to, which is why electronic devices have limits on just how much current they can take in at any given time. In essence, the size of the electron hose is limited so that you don’t hit the inside of the bucket so hard that you spray all over the place. Or, in this case, melt the damn thing.

Second is the mere matter of convenience and practicality. You can charge the AirPods Pro case whether the AirPods themselves are in your ears or not. So that’s easy. If I need to charge the case, I charge it. It takes about an hour to fully fill things up, on the rare occasion that I’ve actually let the case run down in the first place. This is where wireless charging really comes in handy. When I get home from the gym every morning, I put the case on a nearby wireless charger and don’t think twice about it until I need it again. Yes, wireless charging is a little slower than when you’re plugged in, but not appreciably so. And since I don’t often run the case all the way down, it’s basically always topped off.

None of that changes with the switch to USB-C in the AirPods Pro. All that means is that Lightning is one fewer cable I’ll have to worry about, since every other device I use on a daily basis charges with USB-C.

Good riddance to Lightning, I say.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
This touchscreen AirPods case is the worst thing I’ve seen all week
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.

If you know me even the slightest bit, you’ll know that I’m a big Apple fan. I have an iPad, Apple Watch, and multiple Macs. And even though I’ve been diving into the world of Android phones, my primary device is still an iPhone 14 Pro. I also always have my AirPods Pro 2 with me, whether that’s at home or when I’m out at Disney parks — they're always on me in some way or another.

But as much as I like Apple, there are certainly some things that will make me scratch my head and go “Huh?” The latest one is what appears to be a new patent held by Apple that could lead to an AirPods case with an integrated interactive touchscreen.
The patent does what now?

Read more
AirPods Pro 2 may finally offer this charging feature
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.

Continuing with its move toward USB-C, Apple looks set to incorporate the connector into the charging case for its AirPods Pro earbuds, according to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The second generation of Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, which the tech giant released in September last year, features a Lightning charging case. But Kuo, who has called it right in the past when it comes to Apple’s plans, said in a recent tweet that Apple is “likely” to start selling a USB-C charging case with Apple’s premium buds, adding that it could start shipping as early as the second quarter of this year.

Read more
Apple AirPods Max 2: what we know, what we want, and how much it will cost
The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

Apple's first set of wireless headphones -- the AirPods Max -- launched to great fanfare in 2020. At $549, the aluminum-clad cans raised eyebrows for their price and design. But despite their cost and some odd design decisions (like the lack of an off switch), reviewers were nearly unanimous with their praise, especially for the Max's standout features, active noise cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode. Is there room for improvement? Absolutely.

Do we actually know anything about the AirPods Max 2? No, we do not. Given that the original AirPods Max are more than two years old, we'd have expected at least some hints at this point, if not full-on leaks. But so far all we've got are crickets.

Read more