Lenovo just knocked over $2,000 off this ThinkPad laptop

If you need a new laptop that focuses on performance, you’re going to want to check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation. It’s on sale for $2,059, which is 50% less than its estimated value of $4,119, but likely not for long. The $2,060 in savings is among the largest that you can get from today’s laptop deals, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase of this powerful device because it may go back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line of laptops from IBM, and maintained its iconic look, sturdy design, and business-focused features, according to our explainer of the Lenovo brands. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation is a slightly less powerful version of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, but in exchange for a more affordable price that’s even lower from Lenovo’s sale. The device is still very much capable of meeting the needs of most people though, as it’s equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, the Nvidia RTX 1000 Ada graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation features a 16-inch screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution for a sharp and bright view of the projects that you’re working on, as well as a fingerprint reader to keep your confidential documents protected. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, for access to the operating system’s more advanced features, and a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files.

