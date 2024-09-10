 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkPad is 53% off, the biggest discount in Lenovo’s sale

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s against a white background.
Lenovo

Lenovo is having a sale right now, and we’re highlighting the biggest laptop discountavailable. One of the best laptop deals around, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is currently down to $1,127 from $2,399. Now granted, Lenovo’s estimated value system is a little on the optimistic side, so the original price may be higher than it is truly worth. Either way, $1,127 for a laptop with these specs is pretty great. The 53% discount is part of Lenovo’s flash sale, so it won’t be around forever. The full savings event lasts four days and ends Thursday. That does leave time to take a quick look at what this laptop has to offer though.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

As one of the best laptop brands for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a great bet for people working on the move. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so all the essentials are here.

More of a highlight is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC color, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter and integrated microphone. It also has a fingerprint reader on the keyboard which saves you from needing to enter a password so often.

While hardware-wise the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 isn’t one of the best laptops, it is perfect for business users. It has a lightweight chassis which is composed of 90% recycled magnesium. It’s also highly robust thanks to having passed US Department of Defense levels of durability. It’s also designed to run in extreme conditions like the Arctic wilderness and desert dust storms, so it can handle your trip to the office or coffee shop.

Well-suited for all your working needs, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is normally $2,399, according to Lenovo’s optimistic estimated value system. It’s now down to $1,127, which makes it the biggest discount going on right now as part of the four-day sale. Check it out now if you’re keen to upgrade to a great new laptop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

There is a huge selection on the market right now, and it makes sense, given that so much of the modern world relies on being able to go online or being able to access digital content. Luckily, you don't need to grab one of the best laptops to get something that's reasonably solid, especially since some of the best laptop brands have started releasing laptops across the spectrum of price. That said, you can absolutely get a laptop that can compete with even some of the best desktop computers, or you could grab a 2-in-1 that can pretty much work like a laptop.
Either way, we've gone out and collected these deals from the best brands; you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $220, was $380

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is a shocking 68% off during Labor Day sales
The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD on a white background.

Student laptop deals have been flooding our inboxes all summer, but what about those of us looking for a great price on a non-student PC? While a scholar can always take advantage of a fast and powerful PC, busy modern professionals require a little more on the backend to run the kinds of collaborative software and workplace tools that their work necessitates. We’re talking about a hard-hitting CPU with plenty of RAM and internal storage.

To that end, one of our favorite PC brands, Lenovo, offers one of the best workplace laptops: the almighty ThinkPad. These portable PCs have been on the market for many years now and Lenovo is always offering great sales on this fantastic computer. As a matter of fact, you’ll be able to order the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 for only $640 when you purchase through the manufacturer.

Read more
Lenovo slashed $3,000 off this workstation laptop for Labor Day
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.

The Lenovo ThinkPad is one of the best workplace laptops on the market, and Lenovo is constantly improving the inner workings of this workhorse PC. From one year to the next, there’s never a shortage of ThinkPad innovations, and multiple generations of this fantastic laptop have led to some genuinely incredible Lenovo ThinkPad deals. As a matter of fact, we came across an excellent promo while looking through Lenovo laptop deals earlier today.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Mobile Workstation for $3,800 directly through the manufacturer. At full price, this model goes for $6,850. This is considered a “doorbuster” sale, and we’d say that a $3,000 discount earns Lenovo the right to use the term.

Read more