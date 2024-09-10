This Lenovo ThinkPad is 53% off, the biggest discount in Lenovo’s sale

Lenovo is having a sale right now, and we’re highlighting the biggest laptop discountavailable. One of the best laptop deals around, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is currently down to $1,127 from $2,399. Now granted, Lenovo’s estimated value system is a little on the optimistic side, so the original price may be higher than it is truly worth. Either way, $1,127 for a laptop with these specs is pretty great. The 53% discount is part of Lenovo’s flash sale, so it won’t be around forever. The full savings event lasts four days and ends Thursday. That does leave time to take a quick look at what this laptop has to offer though.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

As one of the best laptop brands for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a great bet for people working on the move. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so all the essentials are here.

More of a highlight is its 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC color, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter and integrated microphone. It also has a fingerprint reader on the keyboard which saves you from needing to enter a password so often.

While hardware-wise the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 isn’t one of the best laptops, it is perfect for business users. It has a lightweight chassis which is composed of 90% recycled magnesium. It’s also highly robust thanks to having passed US Department of Defense levels of durability. It’s also designed to run in extreme conditions like the Arctic wilderness and desert dust storms, so it can handle your trip to the office or coffee shop.

Well-suited for all your working needs, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is normally $2,399, according to Lenovo’s optimistic estimated value system. It’s now down to $1,127, which makes it the biggest discount going on right now as part of the four-day sale. Check it out now if you’re keen to upgrade to a great new laptop.